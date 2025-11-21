Taptap Send has paid a courtesy visit to Her Excellency, the High Commissioner of Ghana to the United Kingdom, Sabah Zita Benson, as well as her deputy, Aquinas Quansah, to welcome them and their new team to the United Kingdom and express appreciation for their continuous support in strengthening the Ghana–UK remittance corridor.

During the visit, the Taptap Send delegation thanked the High Commissioner for her guidance, which has contributed significantly to the company’s growth and impact within the Ghanaian diaspora community.

The meeting also reaffirmed Taptap Send’s commitment to partnering with the Ghana mission in the UK on diaspora projects like the Ghana card registration drive, as well as community engagement events.

Speaking during the visit, Taptap Send’s Head of Africa, Mawutor Abraham, highlighted their mission to not only facilitate safe and reliable transactions but also to give back to the community that supports them.

Her Excellency, on her part, commented on Taptap Send's brilliant community presence and welcomed a deeper partnership with Taptap Send.

As part of this commitment, Taptap Send is offering a 1.5% cashback on every transfer to Ghana till the 24th of this month, allowing customers to earn more while supporting their families back home.

This gesture reflects the company’s dedication to making remitting money more fulfilling and enhancing the strong bond between Ghanaians in the UK and their loved ones in Ghana.

The High Commissioner commended Taptap Send for its continuous efforts to serve the Ghanaian community and encouraged continued collaboration that benefits both the diaspora and the economy back home.

Taptap Send remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and community support as it continues to build trust and expand its services to make money remittances to Ghana accessible and reliable.

