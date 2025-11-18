Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has shared some advise for people betting on the cedi's downfall.

Asiama said that holding dollars in anticipation of a return to cedi depreciation is not a wise choice.

He explained that market dynamics have changed in reflection of the policy environment.

“We should all reaffirm our collective responsibility to protect the value and integrity of the currency. In addition to being a medium of exchange, the Cedi is a symbol of our pride, heritage and shared aspirations for a prosperous future.”

Asiama's comments were read on his behalf at the 29th National Banking and Ethics Conference in Accra.

3News reported Asiama further noted that the Ghana cedi has appreciated cumulatively by 37.04% year-to-date (October 17, 2025), reversing the sharp 19.2% depreciation in 2024.

According to the World Bank, the cedi is the best-performing currency in Sub-Saharan Africa in the first eight months of 2025. Inflation has eased, driven by a tight monetary policy stance, exchange rate stability, and a broad moderation in price pressures.

The central question on everyone’s mind—and boldly captured in this year’s conference theme—is the sustainability of the cedi’s stability in the face of emerging financial disruptions.

“These gains reflect deliberate action by the Bank of Ghana, working collaboratively with Government to implement strategy initiatives anchored on restoring stability, rebuilding market confidence, and laying the foundations for sustained growth.

“We shall continue to sustain the gains through robust implementation of monetary policy, reserve management, the Gold-for-Reserve Programme and stable remittance flows,” he said.

He also said that while the stability of the cedi could be threatened by global dynamics, including a possible rebound in the US dollar or reduction in commodity prices, the domestic policy stance is strong enough to cushion such shifts.

“We have strengthened enforcement and monitoring efforts in foreign exchange market to ensure effective regulation, fair pricing, transparency and reduced incentive for speculative arbitrage,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh