The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services outlined criteria that foreign media professionals must meet to secure permanent residency

Foreign journalists and broadcasters must satisfy three core requirements tied to their employer, petition process, and professional role

International broadcasters fall under the EB-4 special immigrant visa category linked to US public diplomacy programmes

Foreign journalists and media professionals eyeing permanent residency in the United States now have a clearer picture of what it takes, after the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published the specific conditions they must fulfil under the international broadcaster special immigrant pathway.

The guidance targets media workers from outside the United States who wish to obtain a Green Card through employment-based channels rather than traditional immigration routes.

US lists 3 requirements for Ghanaian and other foreign media personalities to get a Green Card. Photo credit: Anadolu & O2O Creative/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

3 requirements foreign journalists must meet

According to USCIS, three distinct conditions must be satisfied before an application can proceed.

First, the applicant must be coming to work for either the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) or a grantee organisation that USAGM has officially recognised.

Eligible roles include reporter, writer, producer, announcer, editor, and technical specialist, positions that sit squarely within media production and broadcast operations.

Second, the sponsoring employer must file a formal petition on the applicant's behalf using USCIS Form I-360, which covers petitions for Amerasians, widow(er)s, and special immigrants.

The responsibility for submitting this form rests with the employer, not the foreign worker.

Third, the nature of the applicant's work must be directly connected to news gathering, broadcast production, or media analysis.

Purely administrative, clerical, or general support roles do not qualify under this pathway.

EB-4 Visa category and what it offers

International broadcasters who meet these criteria are considered under the fourth preference employment-based visa classification, commonly referred to as EB-4, which the US government reserves for special immigrants.

The pathway was designed to draw qualified international media talent into programmes that support public diplomacy and global information broadcasting on behalf of the United States government.

Individuals granted permanent resident status through this route are permitted to live and work in the United States indefinitely, provided they continue fulfilling their broadcast responsibilities within an approved organisation.

The USCIS guidance serves as a resource for both foreign media professionals and the organisations that employ them, helping both parties understand their obligations before initiating the petition process.

Benefits enjoyed by Green Card winners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the US Green Card Lottery offered successful DV-2026 winners a pathway to permanent residence in America.

Those who completed the immigration process could gain access to several important opportunities after obtaining their Green Cards.

Some of the benefits could significantly shape their work, study and family plans in the United States.

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Source: YEN.com.gh