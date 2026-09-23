Ireland has announced an important update for foreigners planning to work in the country

The latest change introduces a higher financial requirement that applicants may need to meet

Ghanaians and other international jobseekers can check the key details before making their plans

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Ireland has introduced a higher minimum salary requirement for foreign workers applying for a General Employment Permit.

The new rule affects non-EU/EEA nationals planning to work in Ireland under the General Employment Permit route.

Ireland increases salary requirement for foreigners applying for work permits in the country. Photo credit: Liam McBurney-PA Images & Kinga Krzeminsk/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the revised requirement, eligible applicants must now earn at least €36,605 per year, up from the previous threshold of €34,000 (equivalent to GH₵449,650.00).

Ireland increases salary threshold

The Irish government increased the minimum annual remuneration for the General Employment Permit from €34,000 to €36,605 (equivalent to GH₵484,101.12).

The new threshold took effect on March 1, 2026, meaning foreign professionals applying under the route must meet the updated salary requirement.

The change could affect Ghanaians and other international jobseekers planning to move to Ireland for employment.

New salary rule forms part of phased plan

The increase is part of Ireland's Roadmap for Minimum Annual Remuneration (MAR) Salary Thresholds, introduced by Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, and Alan Dillon, Minister of State for Employment, Small Business and Retail.

The roadmap provides for gradual increases in minimum salary thresholds across Ireland's employment permit system rather than introducing all the changes at once.

The Irish government said the phased approach is intended to give employers and prospective applicants time to prepare for future increases.

The roadmap will also gradually remove very low salary thresholds for certain jobs in the agri-food and healthcare sectors.

What the new rule means for foreign workers

Foreign applicants seeking a General Employment Permit must now ensure that the salary attached to their eligible job meets the €36,605 annual minimum.

Applicants whose proposed salary falls below the applicable threshold may not qualify for a General Employment Permit under the revised rules.

Irish authorities said the changes are intended to ensure employment permit salary thresholds remain aligned with economic conditions, while supporting appropriate pay for foreign workers in the country.

For Ghanaians and other non-EU/EEA nationals considering Ireland as a work destination, checking the applicable salary threshold will therefore be an important part of planning an employment permit application.

Ireland names country for 2-year special visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland had announced a fresh update for young people from selected countries hoping to live, work and travel in the country.

The arrangement covered a limited number of countries, but one nationality stood out under the new rules.

The special provision gave eligible applicants a longer opportunity to stay in Ireland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh