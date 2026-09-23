Germany-based Ghanaian dancer Paa Tee shared a selfie-style promotional video ahead of his appearance at Akwaaba Dance Camp Europe Edition

The 2001 Ghanaian dance champion will perform at the Copenhagen event running from 29 October to 1 November 2026

Fans have flooded the comments section, reacting to Paa Tee's fresh new look from his base abroad in the clip

Legendary Germany-based Ghanaian dancer Paa Tee has turned heads online after debuting a striking new look in a promotional video filmed ahead of his upcoming appearance at Akwaaba Dance Camp Europe Edition.

Legendary Ghanaian dancer Paa Tee shows off a new look ahead of his appearance at the Akwaaba Dance Camp Europe event. Photo source: PAA TEE Dance

Source: Facebook

The selfie-style clip, shot indoors in what appeared to be a home setting in Germany on 15 September 2026, showed Paa Tee speaking directly to the camera in an upbeat, enthusiastic tone.

Bold Afrocentric graphic overlays frame the video, displaying event details, a checklist of highlights, and branding for the Copenhagen dance camp.

Paa Tee at Akwaaba Dance Camp Europe

The 2001 Ghanaian dance champion is set to touch down in Copenhagen, Denmark, from 29 October to 1 November 2026 for the Europe Edition of Akwaaba Dance Camp.

In the video, Paa Tee, which featured in several music videos for several veteran musicians, including Slim Busterr, George Jahraa and many others in the 2000s, kept things simple but hype, telling his followers:

"I'm excited to be in Copenhagen, 29th of October to 1st of November. It's all about Akwaaba Dance Camp Europe Edition. I'm going to be there. Be there. And I'll see you there."

The clip has picked up traction online, with fans drawn as much to Paa Tee's refreshed appearance as to the event announcement itself.

The legendary Ghanaian dancer looked different from how he used to many years ago when he rose to prominence in the local entertainment industry.

The Instagram video of Paa Tee showing off his new look is below:

Fan reactions to Paa Tee's new look

The comments section lit up with fans celebrating both the announcement and Paa Tee's appearance in the video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@rich_boy_hero wrote:

"Long live the king 👑."

@theboyperbi said:

"Fresh man 🙌."

Phresh Adam flaunts transformation after years abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Ghanaian singer Phresh Adam, who resurfaced on TikTok years after relocating to the United Kingdom.

The “Fa Me Keke” hitmaker’s striking transformation sparked excitement among fans who remember his influential music.

Phresh Adam rose to fame in 2007 with “Fa Me Keke”, a beloved collaboration with legendary rapper Ex-Doe that became an anthem for many Ghanaians.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh