TECNO Mobile Opens Pre-Order sales for latest Spark 8 Series

Tecno Mobile, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide is set to unveil another bold and groundbreaking TECNO Spark design - The TECNO Spark 8 series.

The TECNO Spark series is one of the most sought after models on the Ghanaian market because of it’s youthful and futuristic nature.

The TECNO Spark 8 Series comes in an iconic design equipped with an ultra clear 50MP main AI Quad Camera and a 8MP selfie camera that brings more details to perfect moments.

With it’s speedy octa-core processor, the TECNO spark 8 series boasts of a 128 GB big ROM space to store important files and 4 GB RAM for a smooth user experience.

It also comes with a power-optimized 5000mAh power house battery for a long lasting battery experience.

Enjoy quality cinematic audio-visuals with 6.52" HD+ Dot Notch Screen and a DTS Stereo Sound Effect. Spark your creativity with other amazing elements such as the self developed panoramic shooting, 1080P time-lapse photography, side fingerprint unlock, soplay music mix, AI bokeh effect and many more.

Pre-order for the TECNO Spark 8 series is available from 15th November 2021 in all accredited TECNO shop nationwide with a minimum deposit of GHS 200 to receive amazing gifts.

