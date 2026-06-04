Fire Oja's throwback prophecy has popped up again on the internet after a building collapsed at Adenta New Site

The reported story building caved in on June 3, 2026, during a heavy downpour, trapping several people

The Ghanaian clergyman's resurfaced video has stirred a reaction on social media, as comments poured in

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Prophet Fire Oja's has trended after his old warning message to Ghanaians resurfaced.

Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja's old prophetic warning resurfaces after the Adenta building collapse. Image credit: Fire Oja

Source: Facebook

On June 3, 2026, reports emerged that a storey building had collapsed in Adenta New Site in the Adenta Municipality of the Greater Accra Region during a heavy downpour in the evening.

With several reports indicating that people had been trapped in, Angel FM shared a video from the scene of the collapse.

According to an eyewitness’s account, some of the people trapped could be heard calling for help, but there was no heavy equipment to clear the rubble so they could be rescued.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene after an hour to save the situation.

A video making waves on the internet showed several residents trying to rescue the people who had been trapped.

Watch a Facebook post of the Adenta collapsed building below:

Fire Oja's old prophetic warning to Ghanaians

Following the tragic incident at Adenta, a throwback message by Fire Oja, warning Ghanaians across the nation to stay alert to a collapsed building, has emerged.

In the video, the clergyman, who was in a black long sleeves with a red scarf around his neck, disclosed that from a vision he had, he saw a story building collapse.

Prophet Fire Oja asked observers at the time to pray very hard when going to a place with storey structures.

“Everyone should pray very hard when going to a place with story buildings around because I saw one collapse. I saw something like an earthquake,” he said.

What many may have ignored at the time has found its way back in the internet space, with many netizens reflecting on the prophecy.

The TikTok video of Fire Oja sharing the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Fire Oja's collapse building prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Fire Oja's old prophecy resurfaced.

Lady Wazy wrote:

“Kaish, the seer of our time.”

Anny Boadu wrote:

“At this point, I think everyone needs a prophet in their lives.”

Ruth Adzo wrote:

“I am sure people insulted him when he said it. Hmm, we need to be extra careful.”

Ezra wrote:

“ We are not in normal times.”

An old building near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown collapses after a heavy downpour. Image credit: Joy FM

Source: Facebook

Building collapses at Accra Newtown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old building near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown collapsed around 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2026, following a heavy downpour earlier in the day.

According to reports, three people were killed in the collapse, and more than 20 other people were rescued with varying degrees of injury.

Officials from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NAADMO) swiftly responded to handle the tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh