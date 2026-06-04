A Ghanaian chef, Nyhiraba Zulaiha, continued her 192-hour Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking by an individual

A video showed Chef Nyhiraba Zulaiha resting in a chair while cooking to ensure that she can achieve her goal

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Chef Nyhiraba Zulaiha started her 192-hour Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking by an individual on June 1, 2026.

In a video on social media, Chef Nyhiraba Zulaiha, who seemed tired, was seen sitting to continue her cookathon.

Chef Nhyiraba Zulaiha looks tired as she sits to continue her 192-Hour GWR cookathon attempt. Photo credit: Chef Nyhiraba Cookathon 2026/Facebook & @eddie_wrt/X

Source: UGC

Chef Nyhiraba Zulaiha's longest cooking attempt is being held at the Madina Zongo Astro Turf, where supporters and family have gathered to see her embark on the challenge.

She was sitting in a swivel chair while her assistant covered her head with a wet towel to possibly cool her down.

The chef started on June 1, 2026, and this video of her sitting down to cook came out on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, Chef Nyhiraba Zulaiha is expected to cook for approximately eight consecutive days to complete the 192-hour cookathon.

As she cooks, Chef Nyhiraba Zulaiha's meals are distributed to some of the people who came to support her. Some of the meals were also taken to kids at schools in Madina.

The cookathon atmosphere at the Madina Zongo Astro Turf was filled with excitement as supporters rallied behind her, offering encouragement throughout the day.

If successful, Chef Nyhiraba Zulaiha will join the growing list of Ghanaians pursuing international recognition through Guinness World Record attempts, while showcasing Ghana’s rich culinary culture on the global stage.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Chef Nyhiraba Zulaiha's GWR attempt

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@frimpong__manso said:

"I get tired just standing for an hour, so this is next-level superhuman strength. Massive respect to her, praying she crosses the finish line safely!"

@konadu233 wrote:

"She should just pack up and go home 🌚🤷‍♀️. It’s not by force to hold a record. No one is even talking about it 🙄🤷‍♀️."

@Emporerpheelz said:

"The thing that annoys me is that after she’s done, they’ll come and say she has been disqualified due to one or two reasons. I hope she makes it up this time."

@notJohnDouh wrote:

"Hmmmm fame and recognition no dey ground. 😂😂."

@socatua3 said:

"This thon thon thing is still going on? You don’t know the people who are supposed to assess /evaluate & award you for it are South Africans and they hate Ghanaian so bad, now quit this while you’re at it cus you’re doing a cos90 job."

@AddyKarter wrote:

"Masa, this record thing, all for what?????? It’s not like dem dey give financial assistance. I know it’s for the recognition and deals, but come on."

@THEKINGK0Y said:

"I hope she read and understood the rules behind this endeavour."

@CHAIRMANWOTUMI wrote:

"She think say na easy job 😭😭😂😂😂."

Chef Smith Surpasses 490 Hours in cook-a-thon attempt Photo credit: @chefsmithghana/TikTok @Millennium Chef Smith/Facebook

Source: UGC

Chef Smith surpasses 500 hours during cookathon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh Chef Smith cooked for more than 500 hours in his attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu went to the venue of the cookathon to offer support to the Ghanaian Chef.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the actor for his gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh