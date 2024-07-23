Cloud and search lift Google-parent quarterly profit

Google-parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported profit and revenue that beat expectations as its cloud and search ads businesses thrived.

The tech giant said its net income for the recently ended quarter was $23.6 billion on revenue that climbed 14 percent to $84.7 billion when compared to the same period a year earlier.

"Our strong performance this quarter highlights ongoing strength in Search and momentum in Cloud," Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said in an earnings release.

gc/arp

© Agence France-Presse

Source: AFP