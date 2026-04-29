US Introduces Strict Rules for Ghanaians & Others Seeking Asylum in America

The US Department of Homeland Security has raised eyebrows with its new announcement

This comes after it opened up on the newly implemented asylum rules that have been put in place for persons seeking asylum in the country

US-based immigration lawyer Akua Poku explained what the rules seek to achieve and how they would be implemented

The United States is now taking a tough stance on immigration by introducing specific policies regarding persons who come into the country.

In this vein, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has introduced new rules for asylum seekers in the country.

The US, under Donald Trump, announces new asylum rules Photo credit: @The Washington Post, ALFREDO ESTRELLA /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Delving into the details, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a Facebook post on April 26, detailed what asylum seekers would be mandated to do.

US-based immigration lawyer Akua Poku, who also delved into the details, said the DHS announced a new yearly payment for people with pending asylum cases.

With this, asylum seekers would now have to pay annual fees within 30 days after being informed by the USCIS.

She also opened up on the repercussions that await persons who fail to comply with the new directive.

“On April 28, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security issued an interim final rule implementing new immigration fees and requirements under H.R. 1, the Reconciliation Act of 2025. Starting May 29, 2026, certain individuals with pending asylum applications must pay an Annual Asylum Fee (AAF) within 30 days of receiving notice from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. This introduces an ongoing compliance requirement tied to maintaining a pending asylum case. USCIS requires applicants to properly file and maintain eligibility for all immigration benefits. This includes complying with required fees and responding to agency notices within the given timeframe.

If the fee is not paid, USCIS may reject or deny the asylum application. Employment authorisation based on the asylum application may also be denied or terminated. Individuals without lawful status may be placed in removal proceedings before the immigration court. A pending asylum application is often the legal basis for remaining in the U.S. and applying for a work permit. If the application is rejected for noncompliance, those protections may be lost. Strict compliance with USCIS filing and fee requirements is essential. Missing deadlines or failing to respond to notices can have immediate and serious immigration consequences," her post.

The US Embassy issues a warning to Ghana regarding dos and don'ts when travelling to the country.

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the post announcing the asylum policy had racked up over 1,000 likes and 500 comments.

Below is the Facebook post:

Reactions to US announcement on asylum seeking

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared their views on the disclosure by the US.

Weshah Kadalem stated:

“I applied for asylum on July 12, 2022, and I have not received any notice by mail about paying any annual fee. Am I required to pay this fee, or does it only apply after receiving an official notice? Thank you in advance for your help.”

Flint Gilbert added:

“Why do people need asylum if they can go back home? What is so dangerous about going back to their home country, especially if they fly the flag of their country while in America?”

Chris Arredondo said:

“Roughly 94%–97% of USCIS funding is paid by applicants. What does the Big Beautiful Bill have to do with this?”

US Embassy transitions to new website

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the US Embassy in Accra had moved to a new visa services provider.

The move marked the end of access to the previous website and services, which were discontinued in 2024.

Applicants were urged to visit the new website to create an account, which would be used to update preferences.

Source: YEN.com.gh