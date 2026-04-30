Adakabre Frimpong Manso announced his retirement on April 29, 2026, after more than two decades on air at some of Ghana’s largest channels

The media personality disclosed he began his broadcasting career in 2003 and was always recruited rather than applying, starting at Multimedia's Adom FM

Adakabre disclosed he was lured to Hot FM in 2005 with a plot of land at Trasacco, a Mercedes-Benz, and a GHC 20,000 salary package he could not refuse

Veteran Ghanaian media personality, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, has retired from radio after more than two decades.

Adakabre Frimpong Manso Retires From Radio After Over Two Decades On Air

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the host of MeManNti on Neat 100.9FM announced his retirement on-air, sparking sorrowful reactions from fans and well-wishers.

The media personality has become a household name in Ghana, well known for his sharp wit and bombastic interview style that has endeared him to listeners and landed him roles at many of Ghana’s top channels.

Adakabre details his career path

Adakabre, whose real name is Ernest Frimpong Manso, shared an emotional farewell with his listeners as he reminisced on his career.

He disclosed that he started his radio career in 2003 and proudly noted that he had never searched for a job but had always been recruited for his roles.

“I have been on the radio since 2003, when I returned to Ghana. I have never searched for a job; it is always people looking to employ me. First, it was Multimedia who were looking for a new presenter, and an individual named Nuamah contacted me that Multimedia needed someone, so I went to Adom,” he said.

Adakabre said as his time at Adom FM came to an end, Hot FM had just started, and the owner, Francis Poku ‘Afro’, approached him to join his operation and offered him incentives he could not refuse.

“Then, in October/November 2005, the Spectator published that Hot FM was about to be established and that it would be the No.1 station in the country. Stephen Ntim's brother called me to say that Afro wanted to meet me, and when we met, he told me that he wanted me to join his channel.

“He offered me a plot of land at Trasacco and promised more money to build on it, plus a Mercedes-Benz and almost GH₵20,000, which was difficult to turn down. So I signed for five years, left Adom, and joined Hot FM.”

Adakabre added that he went back to Multimedia at the end of his five-year contract at the urging of his former bosses, but then had a well-publicised falling out at the company.

In 2013, Fadda Dickson called him and said Dr Osei Kwame Despite wanted them to meet.

“He told me that as he was poaching me, I should say whatever I wanted, and he would give it to me. So I mentioned my heart's desire, and he gave it to me,” Adakabre said.

Below is the Instagram post of Adakabre Frimpong Manso speaking about his career.

Source: YEN.com.gh