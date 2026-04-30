A report has suggested that Deborah Seyram Adablah has been arrested and detained by the Criminal Investigations Department

The purported apprehension of the viral sensation stemmed from defamatory remarks made against an undisclosed personality

This came after Seyram was sentenced to 45 days in prison in connection with her legal battle with her alleged ex-lover in May 2025

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Controversial social media personality Deborah Seyram Adablah has reportedly been arrested.

Ghanaian influencer Deborah Seyram Adablah is reportedly arrested and detained by the Criminal Investigations Department. Image credit: @seyramadablah

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Republic Media, the social media personality, who went viral for her failed affair with a former bank CFO, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, was apprehended and detained by the CID on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

With little information at this stage, the report from the news outlet indicated that her arrest stemmed from a video in which she made insulting remarks against undisclosed personalities.

YEN.com.gh is following the case closely and will share any updates as they emerge regarding the arrest and detention of Deborah Seyram Adablah.

The TikTok post announcing the alleged arrest of Deborah Seyram Adablah is below:

Deborah Seyram Adablah's first arrest and sentencing

Deborah Seyram Adablah was previously sentenced to a 45-day jail term by a judge on May 6, 2025, after the Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for her arrest over contempt charges on May 5, 2025.

The court's decision followed the playing of two videos in open court, which appeared to show the controversial influencer making disparaging remarks about the judge's handling of the case.

The social media personality's 45-day jail term pertained to a lawsuit she filed against her former boss and bank executive with whom she was involved in a secret affair during her years as a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel member in 2023.

Deborah Seyram Adablah and Kwasi Nimako's love affair ended abruptly after a year when the former bank executive reclaimed his car and stopped paying the money he had allegedly agreed to provide for her accommodation.

In her lawsuit against her former lover, the socialite alleged that he had promised to get her an apartment and pay a three-year rent fee in addition to giving her a GH¢3,000 monthly stipend for her upkeep.

She also alleged that her ex-boss had expressed his intention to divorce his wife and marry her instead before starting a lucrative business for her.

On November 28, 2025, the court ruled in favour of Kwasi Nimako, stating that Seyram Adablah’s case lacked merit and that there were no substantive issues raised in the lawsuit.

Deborah Seyram Adablah was then found guilty of contempt of court after she made some negative remarks about the judges involved in her case.

A YouTube video about the earlier arrest and jail sentence of Deborah Seyram Adablah is below:

Deborah Seyram Adablah advises Joyce Dzidzor Mensah after she called out NDC's Fiifi Kwetey over the paternity of her son. Image credit: @seyramadablah

Source: Facebook

Deborah Seyram Adablah advises Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Deborah Seyram Adablah had advised Joyce Dzidzor Mensah after she called out NDC's Fiifi Kwetey over the paternity of her son.

In a video, the influencer asked the actress to stay off social media and visit social welfare to present her case on the advice of a lawyer, sparking reactions from netizens.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh