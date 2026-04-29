A pregnant woman, Opoku Abigail, passed away tragically after 36 hours of labour at Mother and Child Hospital

The hospital allegedly denied her a caesarean section due to a lack of recovery ward beds, despite family pleas

Social media backlash grows as family calls for review of the hospital's operations and practices

A pregnant woman in labour has died at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa after staff allegedly declined to perform a caesarean section.

Tragedy in Kasoa: Woman Dies in Labour After Hospital Allegedly Refuses Surgery

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the hospital refused her the surgery because there was no bed in the recovery ward, a situation which left her to labour for nearly 36 hours until she died with her baby still in the womb.

The deceased, Opoku Abigail, arrived at the facility between 2 and 3 am on Sunday, April 26, after being referred from a private health facility where prolonged labour had prompted doctors to recommend surgical intervention.

Her sister, speaking to Citi News, said both the patient and her family repeatedly requested a caesarean section but were turned away each time by nurses who said no bed was available in the recovery ward.

"Even when she personally requested the CS, they didn't mind her," the sister said, adding that Abigail received no medicine during the hours she lay in pain.

The family has stated that Abigail's death is not an isolated case, claiming the hospital has recorded several similar incidents, and is calling for a full review of the facility's operations.

The news of Abigail's unfortunate passing triggered massive backlash on social media after a funeral poster announcing her one-week observance emerged.

See the Facebook photos below:

Reactions to Abigail Opoku's passing at Kasoa

Akuvi Edem Gbeze said:

"A whole 36 hours and she couldn't leave to either Alkaway, Good Shepherd, Finney, 37 or Korlebu? Her birth assistants didn't do well for her. About 2 years ago, a friend almost lost her life in that same hospital, but God came through for us."

Abraham Kofi Thompson said:

"Hmmmm, 36 hours is too much. Why did the family keep her in the same hospital for 36 hours without looking for any alternative."

Prince Johnson Kumah said: ·

"Oohhh. I don't have a Recovery Ward in my facility, but we just successfully finished a Caesarean Section for a referred client."

Patrick K Yankey said:

"So the husband waited for 36 hours without making a move. Sometimes the presence of husbands or a serious family member presence could make a difference. Whenever I see my wife in difficulties during labour I ask questions and take decisions instantly. When you leave everything in their cares , "had I known" becomes the last words . It's sad to lose a young and promising ladies during labour . The menace is too alarming."

Source: YEN.com.gh