Opta updated its UEFA Champions League projections after the semi-final first legs delivered high-scoring drama in Paris and a tense draw in Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller, while Atlético Madrid held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw

Both ties remained finely poised, with strong chances for each side heading into next week’s decisive second legs

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Opta's supercomputer has released its latest predictions for the UEFA Champions League, forecasting who will reach the final and lift the trophy following the conclusion of the semi-final first legs.

Both ties delivered thrilling, high-quality encounters in Paris and Madrid, setting up decisive return legs in London and Munich next week.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner after PSG beat Bayern Munich and Atlético draw with Arsenal

Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Paris Saint-Germain edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in a dramatic nine-goal showdown, giving the French champions a narrow advantage heading into the second leg.

The excitement continued the following day as Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid hosted Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Gunners broke the deadlock late in the first half through Viktor Gyökeres, who converted from the penalty spot after Dávid Hancko brought him down inside the box.

According to Sports Mole, Atlético responded early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty of their own, and Julián Álvarez made no mistake to bring the hosts level.

Atlético could have secured victory had Antoine Griezmann and Ademola Lookman taken their chances, while Arsenal were left frustrated after a penalty decision for a foul on Eberechi Eze was overturned.

The match eventually ended 1-1, leaving the tie finely balanced heading into the return leg.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Opta’s latest simulations suggest that Arsenal have a 69.17% chance of overcoming Diego Simeone’s side to reach their first Champions League final since the 2005/2006 season.

In the other semi-final, PSG are given a 61.52% probability of progressing past Bayern Munich, compared to Bayern’s 38.48%. If successful, PSG would become the first team since Real Madrid to reach back-to-back finals.

Looking ahead to the final, Opta backs Arsenal to defeat PSG and claim their first-ever Champions League title, giving the Gunners a 34.90% chance of lifting the trophy. PSG are close behind with a 32.25% probability.

The final is scheduled to take place on May 31 in Budapest.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner after PSG beat Bayern Munich and Atlético draw with Arsenal

Source: Getty Images

UEFA hands major advantage to Arsenal, Bayern

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal and Bayern Munich got an advantage ahead of their Champions League semi-final clashes.

The boost for both teams stems from a new regulation introduced this season following the Gunners' experience in the previous campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh