The ECG announced a six-hour power outage in parts of the Western Region on April 30, 2026, following the Akosombo substation fire

The disruption will affect key communities across Sekondi-Takoradi, Tarkwa, Nzema and Wassa due to the reduced power supply

The ECG gave assurances that supply would be restored once generation improves and has apologised for the inconvenience

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announced a scheduled power outage on April 30, 2026, affecting parts of the Western Region following the recent fire at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation.

In the notice, the ECG said the outage would run from 6:00 am to 12 noon, impacting some parts of Sekondi-Takoradi, Tarkwa, Nzema and Wassa on Thursday due to reduced power supply.

The ECG releases a list of areas in the Western Region which will experience power cuts on April 30, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the ECG, this development marks the first curtailment in the Western Region linked to the April 29 incident, which had already caused 24 hours of rolling blackouts in Accra West.

Communities expected to be affected include BU Junction, Repso Hills, Fijai, Adiembra, Kweikuma, New Site, Takoradi Beach Road, Apremdo, Whindo, Assakae, Mpatado, Apowa, Kejebir, Mpohor, Breman, Kwabeng, Agona, Nkroful, Telekubokazo, Juaboso, Akontombra, and surrounding areas.

It also attributed the outage to reduced power generation following the fire at the Akosombo Dam substation and assured customers that the electricity supply would be restored as soon as the generation profile improves.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Read the X post below:

Accra West to experience 24-hour rolling dumsor

Meanwhile, the ECG had earlier announced a two-day load management schedule for Accra West following the fire at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation on April 29, which has significantly reduced power supply to major parts of the country.

In three separate notices, ECG outlined a rotating outage plan until April 30, affecting more than 100 communities across the Accra West metropolis.

The first phase on Wednesday had affected areas including Adabraka, Mallam, McCarthy Hill, Gbawe, James Town, Bubiashie, Pokuase, Chorkor, Korle Gonno, Mile 7, New Achimota, Dansoman Beach Road, Tesano, Alajo, Fadama, Ofankor, Awoshie, Weija, Mallam Market, and surrounding communities.

Abossey Okai, Kaneshie, Lartebiokorshie, Mamprobi, Odorkor, Kwashieman, Tabora, Darkuman, Agbogbloshie, Weija Dam Site, Sowutuom, Anyaa, Achimota Market, and other adjoining areas were affected by the day's second phase.

On Thursday, April 30, the power outage will return from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm, affecting the first group of communities again, including Adabraka, McCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Chorkor, Dansoman, Tesano, Pokuase, and Weija.

The ECG schedules a12-hour rolling blackout in Accra West on April 29, 2026, after the Akosombo substation fire. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

ECG schedules 12-hour rolling blackout

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that major parts of Accra West had experienced power outages on April 29, 2026, following a fire at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation earlier in the day.

The Electricity Company of Ghana had announced a two-phase load-shedding schedule, affecting multiple communities in the capital, raising concerns about a major power supply failure.

However, the ECG said that power would be restored once supply conditions had improved, as concerns grow over the resilience of the national transmission system amid renewed instances of dumsor.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh