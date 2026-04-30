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Prophet Telvin Sowah Shares New Prophecy on Dr Bawumia and NPP’s Future
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Prophet Telvin Sowah Shares New Prophecy on Dr Bawumia and NPP’s Future

by  Edwin Abanga
3 min read
  • Prophet Telvin Sowah has issued a new prophecy concerning Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2028 general elections
  • According to the Prophet, the outcome of the election is already “set in time” based on his spiritual revelations
  • Prophet Sowah is known for his controversial prophecies on national politics and public figures, some of which have come to pass

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Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, founder and head pastor of the Prophetic Life Ministry, has shared a fresh prophecy concerning the political future of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to the prophet, he has seen a vision suggesting that Dr Bawumia will not be successful in his bid to win political power in the 2028 elections.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Ghana, 2028 elections Ghana, Prophetic Life Ministry, NDC Ghana, Ghana politics prophecy, election prediction Ghana
Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah speaks during a church service where he shares his prophecy on Ghana’s political future. Prophet Telvin Sowah/Facebook, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook
Source: Facebook

He explained that the outcome, as seen in his vision, indicates a significant political shift that will not favour the NPP flagbearer.

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Predicted internal party tensions

Prophet Sowah further claimed that the anticipated defeat could trigger serious internal disagreements within the NPP.

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He alleged that some party members may call for Dr Bawumia to step down as flagbearer and make way for new leadership within the party.

He also suggested that tensions could escalate to the point where some supporters may stage demonstrations demanding his resignation.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Ghana, 2028 elections Ghana, Prophetic Life Ministry, NDC Ghana, Ghana politics prophecy, election prediction Ghana
Ghanaian voters participating in a political rally reflecting growing interest in the 2028 elections. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook
Source: Facebook

The prophet, however, did not state whether Dr Bawumia would eventually resign or not.

He clarified that in his vision, the alleged defeat was not due to the candidate being unsuitable, but rather a predetermined political timeline.

According to him, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) is destined to remain in power for the next 16 years.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah is known for making controversial political and national prophecies, some of which he claims have materialised over time, generating debate and public interest.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

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Netizens react to prophecy on Dr Bawumia

Scores of social media users have taken to the comment section to react to the prophecy given by Prophet Telvin Sowah. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

zigi_marlins commented:

"You go make Bawumia get a heart attack oh. That day, he will see what his eyes cannot see."

iwankings2 said:

"God of Nana Addo. These people said the same thing about your son, NADAA, that he can’t be president in Ghana, but you proved them wrong. I know what you're capable of doing. It’s about time you show the world again you haven’t called or spoken to these men."

glorious_sneakers.gh shared:

"These prophets always have prophecies for elections only."

Bryt Dollagh said:

"You people dey give these people airspace."

limoheart59 opined:

"I don’t believe in prophecy, but this one is very accurate, you got it right."

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Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah shared a new prophecy regarding the war in Iran, involving the US and Israel, and its impact on Ghana's economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm the country, claiming that the currency would improve against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

Telvin Sowah added that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East would not affect fuel prices in Ghana either, according to the vision he was reportedly shown by God.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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