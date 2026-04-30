The United States Embassy in Accra has issued an official notice to Ghanaians, setting the tone ahead of an important development tied to a national direction

The update came ahead of the May 1 public holiday, as the Embassy outlined key service arrangements, offering a timely guide on what to expect during the break

The Embassy has also issued a firm caution to Ghanaians planning travel to the United States, stressing financial readiness and warning against reliance on US government healthcare support

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The U.S. Embassy in Accra has announced that its office will be closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, in observance of Workers’ Day in Ghana.

The United States of America (US) embassy in Accra announces closure on May 1 in observance of Workers’ Day. Image credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook

Source: UGC

The announcement was made on April 30, 2026, through the Embassy’s official X platform account.

In a flyer accompanying the post, the Embassy emphasised the closure with bold text stating:

“We are closed.”

The message has garnered massive attention among followers online, sparking widespread reactions and discussions across social media platforms.

Read the details in the Facebook post below.

Netizens react to US Embassy closing

Many users who engaged with the post in the comment section shared their thoughts, with responses ranging from humorous remarks to goodwill messages.

@PoundsterlingDr shared:

"When you people resume, please give Ghanaians the visas they need! 🙏 The ground is hot."

@TheEkubans added:

"God bless America."

@Msaniluv wrote:

"Happy Workers' Day, Ghana!"

@USEmbassyGhana commented:

"You need to set up an office in Kumasi."

US Embassy issues warning for Ghanaians

Earlier, the US Embassy in Accra issued a statement to Ghanaians with plans to travel to America.

In an X post on April 28, the Embassy cautioned prospective travellers to the US to be financially prepared to cover all the necessary expenses which may arise.

In this vein, it advised travellers not to rely on the US government or taxpayer-funded assistance for health care.

Delving into details, the Embassy warned that foreign travellers should note that it is deemed an abuse of visa terms to rely on government funds to pay for medical care.

It further warned that persons who ignore the directive and choose to rely on US government assistance for their healthcare needs may face long-term consequences, which include being denied future travel to the US.

"Foreign visitors who use government assistance to pay for their medical care in the United States are abusing the terms of their visas. If you abuse or are otherwise reliant on U.S. public benefits, you may be ineligible for future travel to the United States.

“If you're planning travel to the United States, make sure you have the financial means to pay your own way, including any travel disruptions or medical emergencies that could arise. Abusing U.S. taxpayer-funded benefits may have permanent consequences that make you ineligible to travel, study, or work in the United States in the future,” the statement from the US Embassy reads.

The US Embassy has cautioned Ghanaians who depend on government assistance for medical care when they travel to the US. Photo credit: @John Mahama/Facebook, Roberto Schmidt /Getty Images

Source: UGC

US issues warning against birth tourism

Already, the US Embassy has recently cautioned Ghanaians who relocate to the country for birth tourism.

In a statement, the US Embassy stated that the use of visitor visas for the specific purpose of travelling to the US to give birth is not acceptable.

It explained that a visitor visa is not meant to be used by persons travelling to the US mainly to give birth in order to obtain US citizenship for their child.

“Activities NOT ALLOWED on a B1/B2 visitor visa: Birth tourism (travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child).”

Below is the X post:

US issues luggage rules for 2026 World Cup

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that the United States has issued a statement to Ghanaian fans and other nationals who will be travelling to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

A post by the US Embassy in Mexico on Wednesday, April 8, advised fans on important regulations regarding luggage when travelling to watch the games.

Source: YEN.com.gh