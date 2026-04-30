Cristiano Ronaldo has offered a fresh hint about his retirement after scoring in Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Ahli

Despite approaching the twilight of a glittering career, the veteran insists he is still relishing every moment on the pitch as he continues to defy age

Ronaldo's latest strike not only boosted Al-Nassr’s title push but also took his remarkable career tally to 970 goals

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Cristiano Ronaldo has offered a candid glimpse into his future after hitting another milestone in his remarkable career.

The Al-Nassr forward, fresh from inspiring a crucial win over Al Ahli, admitted that the end of his playing days is now in sight, even though his passion for the game remains as strong as ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo drops a major hint about his future as his glistening career reaches its twilight. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo drops hint about his retirement

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo made it clear he is focused on enjoying every moment left on the pitch. He told CanalGoatBr:

“The end of my career is getting closer… Let's enjoy every game."

“I keep playing not only for this generation, but also for the previous one and the one coming next. I enjoy it day by day, game by game, year by year, even as I get closer to the end of my career. That’s a fact."

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner looked back on a journey that has taken him from Sporting CP to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before his current chapter in Saudi Arabia.

He described his career as 'brilliant' and stressed that his ambition has not faded. Winning, he insists, is still the priority.

“My career has been brilliant, and I want to keep it that way. I still enjoy it, I keep scoring goals… but above all, it’s about winning. And we really want to win the league."

His latest contribution came in the form of a decisive header, with Kingsley Coman adding another late on to secure a vital victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo insists his eyes are fixed on winning, as he hopes to guide Al-Nassr to Saudi Pro League success in the 2025/26 campaign. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi League title race heats up

According to ESPN, the win has pushed Al Nassr eight points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League, ahead of Al Hilal, who still have a game in hand.

With just four matches left, two more wins could be enough to seal a long-awaited league title.

However, the run in remains tricky, with fixtures against Al Qadsiah, Al Hilal and Al Shabab still to come.

Perhaps the easiest game on paper is against 15th-placed Damac.

Ronaldo nears 1000 career goals

On a personal level, Ronaldo continues to defy age. He has scored 25 goals in 26 league matches this season and now sits on 970 career goals, just 30 short of the historic 1000 mark.

As the finish line approaches, Ronaldo is balancing reflection with ambition, still chasing silverware while quietly preparing for life after football.

Madrid legend discloses what sets Ronaldo apart

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Fernando Hierro explained what still sets Cristiano Ronaldo apart at this stage of his career.

He credited the Portuguese star’s longevity to unwavering discipline and drive, despite ongoing concerns about his age and long-term role with the national team.

Source: YEN.com.gh