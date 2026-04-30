Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known as Drogba, denied reports that billionaire Ibrahim Mahama had agreed to fund his medical treatment for a serious neurological condition

The YOLO star said the false claims had caused all genuine assistance to dry up, as donors assumed his bills had already been covered by the businessman

Drogba expressed hope that Ibrahim Mahama would see his appeal and reach out, saying he would publicly thank him if the philanthropist eventually stepped in

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John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, has described reports that Ibrahim Mahama paid for his treatment as fake, claiming they are hindering his efforts to raise money.

YOLO star John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, denies claims that Ibrahim Mahama paid for his medical bills. Image credit: BraCharles, AfiaAmankwahTamakloe

Source: Facebook

The YOLO star has been diagnosed with a serious neurological condition that affects his nervous system, with side effects including vision loss, muscle weakness, balance difficulties, and severe pain.

The disease reportedly has no cure and can only be managed with expensive treatments, forcing the actor to fundraise and seek help from all quarters.

Recently, multiple reports have emerged that billionaire Ghanaian philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama has agreed to pay for Drogba’s treatment.

On Monday, April 20, 2026, Drogba addressed the claims for the first time in a post shared to his official Twitter account.

At the time, he remained tight-lipped over any alleged offer from Ibrahim Mahama, but hinted that the reports were untrue.

“Mr Ibrahim Mahama case: I’ll speak on it soon ✊🏾✅,” he said.

The Twitter post of Drogba promising to set the record straight about Ibrahim Mahama’s aid is below.

Drogba denies Ibrahim Mahama aid

On Thursday, April 30, Drogba once again addressed the Ibrahim Mahama claim and categorically denied it.

He said the reports were false, but expressed hope that the businessman would hear of his condition and reach out to help him.

"False news says Ibrahim Mahama paid my bills. I’m not angry at the false news. To him, this money is nothing. But I’m hopeful. I believe GOD will let him see it," he said.

Drogba fired off another tweet in which he complained that the false news is harming him as he's no longer receiving the help he once got due to people believing that Ibrahim Mahama had handled all his issues.

"Because of false news, all real help has ceased😔. People say Ibrahim Mahama has ‘stepped in’. ‘Stepping in’ means he contacted me. He hasn’t. I’ve heard nothing from his team. If he helps me, I’ll thank him here first. These rumours have serious consequences," he added.

The Twitter post shared by Drogba denying claims that Ibrahim Mahama helped him is below.

YOLO series actor John Peasah, aka Drogba, gets emotional as he mourns his late father, Ben Peasah, weeks after his demise. Image credit: @johnpeasah, @john.peasah4/TikTok

Source: Instagram

YOLO's Drogba mourns late father

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that YOLO star Drogba mourned the death of his father, Ben Peasah, amid his ongoing health battle.

Drogba announced his father's death in a post on his official Instagram page on Thursday, January 22, 2026, with a video showing his final moments on his sickbed at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

The actor displayed heavy emotions as he battled with the latest tragedy in his life while battling a condition that has turned his life upside down.

Source: YEN.com.gh