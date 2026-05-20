A resurfaced video shared by GossipMillNaija on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, showed Pastor Dolapo Lawal jokingly warning female members to avoid dating Arsenal fans

Following the online buzz, the Lead Pastor of Zoehousehold Global came forward to reveal he has been receiving hostile messages over the viral snippet

He directly clarified that the statement was pure football banter and not a divine prophecy, noting that his own wife and in-laws are die-hard Gunners fans

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The intersection of intense European football rivalry and Nigerian church culture has triggered a wave of misinformation online, prompting a popular Abuja cleric to step forward and put the rumours to rest.

Pastor Dolapo Lawal clarifies his Arsenal banter amid viral backlash, with others reportedly threatening him. Image credit: thedolapolawal/Instagram, CourtOffside

Source: UGC

Pastor Dolapo Lawal, the dynamic leader of Zoehousehold Global, has explicitly clarified that his viral remarks regarding Arsenal Football Club were never a prophecy from God, despite how some social media blogs have framed it.

The controversy reignited right after Arsenal were officially crowned Premier League champions following Manchester City's dramatic 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

In the midst of the online celebrations, a throwback video emerged showing Pastor Dolapo, an unapologetic Manchester City supporter, teasing the Gunners fans in his congregation during a sermon.

"They don’t need a prophet to say this; the team is cursed. If an Arsenal fan asks you out, it’s a bad sign oo," the preacher had said amidst roaring laughter from the auditorium.

"You need to check yourself, that of all people, it's Arsenal".

While the immediate church audience clearly understood the joke, the clip was re-shared out of context across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) after the title decider, with several blogs claiming a "prominent pastor’s prophecy of doom against Arsenal has failed".

Watch the video in the X post below.

Pastor Dolapo shares receiving threatening comments

Addressing the misinformation and the influx of angry messages from sensitive football fans, Pastor Dolapo released a video to set the record straight and cool down the tension.

In the video shared by Chukwuemeka Franklin on Facebook on May 15, 2026, the preacher said;

"I was joking. I am not cursing Arsenal. God did not tell me anything about Arsenal. It was just normal banter I make with Arsenal fans in my church, so I just wanted to clear the air."

The preacher went on to give a hilarious breakdown of his own household demographics to prove his affinity for the North London club's fanbase.

He shared that he is actually outnumbered at home, as his wife, his father-in-law, and his brothers-in-law are all uncompromising, passionate Arsenal supporters.

He urged the public to distinguish between a pastor sharing a lighthearted hobby with his congregation and an actual spiritual decree, emphasising that football should unite people through harmless banter rather than generate threats.

Watch the video in the Facebook post below.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Pastor Dolapo Arsenal comment sparks reactions

Netizens and church members have flooded the timelines to defend the youthful pastor, calling out blogs for intentionally misleading the public for engagement clout:

@macdonald_tumbo wrote:

"Oga, this is a joke and not a prophecy! You people are too fond of misleading the public for clicks. The pastor is a well-known football fan, and he was just cracking a joke with his members."

@U3uuu commented:

"It's standard football banter, though. Not a prophecy. Anyone who watches his sermons knows he loves catching a cruise with sports. Leave the man of God alone."

@ArcConcept_Dz added:

"He was just catching cruise and enjoying the season. But to be completely honest, assuming Arsenal had actually lost the league, the cruise on Sunday would have been legendary! 😂"

@Jmichlins joked:

"How far, pastor? Your Man City drew against Bournemouth and handed us the trophy on a silver platter. We are still bringing the jerseys to church on Sunday! 🔴⚪"

@kahubaba123 added:

"Make una leave this one for me abeg 😂. The man has a beautiful family of Gunners; he knows the pain of shifting alliances!"

Pep Guardiola congratulates Arteta and Arsenal

YEN.com.gh on May 20, 2026, reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke for the first time after Arsenal officially won the 2025/26 Premier League title.

City needed a victory against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, to keep the title race alive heading into the final weekend of the season.

Instead, a frustrating 1-1 away draw at the Vitality Stadium confirmed Arsenal as champions of England for the first time in 22 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh