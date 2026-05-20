Ghana's U17 football team suffered a devastating setback in their quest to reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 U17 AFCON after a painful twist

Despite missing out on continental glory, the Black Starlets still have another opportunity to secure qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup.

A rarely used CAF technical regulation, last applied during the 2015 AFCON tournament, ultimately played a decisive role

Ghana’s journey at the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations ended in the cruellest fashion after the Black Starlets were knocked out by a rarely used CAF rule despite beating South Africa 3-1 on Tuesday, May 20.

The West African side finished level with Algeria on points, goal difference and goals scored in Group D, yet still missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after CAF resorted to a drawing of lots to separate the two nations.

Ghana exits the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations despite finishing level with Algeria in Group D. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

How Ghana’s AFCON U17 hopes were crashed

For a team that dazzled in spells throughout the tournament, it was a heartbreaking end to a campaign filled with promise.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side, who defeated Nigeria to reach the tournament, entered their final group fixture knowing the task ahead.

Ghana needed to defeat South Africa by at least three goals while hoping Senegal avoided defeat against Algeria. The first part almost went perfectly.

Watch Ghana's 3-1 win vs South Africa, as shared on X:

The Black Starlets did score three times against South Africa in a must-win encounter, albeit missing a plethora of chances. At the same time, Senegal handed Ghana a lifeline by beating Algeria 2-1.

But just when qualification appeared within touching distance, Ghana’s familiar defensive problems resurfaced. The Starlets conceded once again, and that single goal proved devastating.

That moment left Ghana and Algeria inseparable in the standings.

Both countries finished with the same number of points, an identical goal difference and the exact number of goals scored. Every traditional tiebreaker had been exhausted.

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the FIFA U17 World Cup for the first time since 2017 is alive as they will face Uganda in the play-offs. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

CAF rule that ended Ghana’s AFCON dream

With no separating factor between the two sides, CAF turned to Article 60.1.4 of the tournament regulations – the drawing of lots.

According to the competition rules, these are the tie-breakers:

"The goal difference in all group matches; 60.1.3 The highest number of goals scored in the whole group matches; 60.1.4 A drawing of lots conducted by the Organising Committee."

Unfortunately for Ghana, luck favoured Algeria during the draw, sending the North Africans into the quarter-finals while ending the Black Starlets’ campaign.

It was a painful conclusion for a side many neutrals had enjoyed watching during the tournament.

Watch how Ghana crashed out of AFCON U17, as shared on X:

Ironically, this is not the first time the controversial method has shaped an African competition.

According to the BBC, the last major instance came at the 2015 AFCON, when Guinea advanced ahead of Mali after both nations finished completely level in their group.

During that draw in Equatorial Guinea, officials from both countries picked balls from a bowl at a local hotel before Guinea emerged victorious and later faced Ghana in the quarter-finals.

That match famously saw the late Christian Atsu score twice to send the Black Stars through.

Watch one of Atsu's goals vs Guinea, as shared on YouTube:

This time, history repeated itself — only now Ghana found itself on the wrong side of fortune.

Despite the disappointment, the Black Starlets still have another pathway to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will face Uganda, coached by former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston, in a playoff that offers one final opportunity to reach the global stage.

How juju cost Ghana U17 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former under-17 star Johnson Eklu disclosed a strange premonition he experienced before Ghana’s defeat in the 1997 FIFA U-17 World Cup final.

Eklu claimed the heartbreaking loss was influenced by supernatural forces, popularly referred to locally as 'juju'.

Source: YEN.com.gh