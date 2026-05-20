Don Moen Marks 53rd Wedding Anniversary With Visit to Ghana

Don Moen and his wife, Laura, have celebrated 53 years of marriage in Ghana, visiting a school construction project

The couple honoured their anniversary with a meaningful gesture, visiting the site of the construction of a school they are building

A video of the couple, which landed on social media, earned praise for their legacy of faith, love, and impact on countless lives

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American gospel legend Don Moen and his wife, Laura, have celebrated his 53rd wedding anniversary in Ghana,

The singer took the occasion to honour his wife's personal wish to walk through a muddy construction site as part of their anniversary experience.

The couple visited the Royal Seed School construction project, where new dormitories are currently being built to improve student accommodation and learning conditions, fulfilling what Moen described as a meaningful and deliberate anniversary gesture.

During the visit, the pair toured the active construction site, observed ongoing works, and briefly interacted with workers on the project.

Moen also used the occasion to express appreciation to donors and supporters who have contributed to the school project, saying their efforts were making a tangible difference in the lives of students.

He described the anniversary as both a personal milestone and a moment to reflect on life, service, and shared experiences with his wife.

"Today, Laura and I are celebrating our 53rd wedding anniversary in Ghana! We’re also visiting the construction site at the Royal Seed Home where new dorms are being built. Thank you to so many of you who have given to @worshipinaction and made this possible," he said.

Watch Don Moen's Instagram below:

The school project, located at Ofaakor in Accra, part of the charity works of Don Moen & Friends. Construction started in 2020.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Don Moen's 53rd wedding anniversary

the_creatives_community said:

"Happy 53rd anniversary, Don & Laura! 🤩❤️ Your music has been the soundtrack to so many people's faith journeys "God Will Make a Way", "Give Thanks", "I Will Sing" These songs carried so many of us through seasons we couldn't even find words for. And now to see you serving in Ghana, Africa, still walking it out, wow 🤯 what a legacy. Thank you for a lifetime of worship that pointed us straight to Jesus. 🙌🏽🔥

estherebunoluwaomoniyi said;

"Sending you love ❤️ from Nigeria. Thanks for raising a model marriage and cooperating with God to use your union as an instrument of purpose for His kingdom's profit."

gaudiumcc said:

"Happy 53rd wedding anniversary, sir and ma'am. This is the definition of contentment, peace and love. It's such a joy to see in our time, thank you for sharing."

sunniesnaresglobal said:

"Even Don Moen's voice sounds like a worship session🔥🔥🔥 chei. I just heard ‘I just wanna be where you are…. ' Congratulations, Sir and Ma🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Source: YEN.com.gh