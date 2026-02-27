Sports Minister Kofi Adams has unveiled a proposed budget of $13.7 million to fund the Black Stars’ campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Under the budget, members of the team’s management committee, chaired by Dr Randy Abbey, will receive a combined $310,000

Ghana are set for their fifth appearance at the global showpiece and has been drawn alongside England, Panama and Croatia

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has revealed that the Black Stars management committee will receive a combined $310,000 as honorarium for the team’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The disclosure was made during a session with Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports, where the Minister presented the full financial outline for Ghana’s campaign.

The Dr Randy Abbey-led Black Stars Committee is set to receive $310,000 from the proposed World Cup budget.

Source: Twitter

“There are honorarium for some other officials and officers, including the management team, for the team's participation in the tournament. That amounts to $310,000.

"In all, the total budget requested from the Ghana Football Association for the Black Stars' participation in the 2026 World Cup came to $13,776,965,” the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency said.

Black Stars World Cup budget breakdown

According to Ghanasoccernet, the total allocation of a little under 14 million dollars is intended to cover every aspect of the tournament.

That includes preparation camps, travel, accommodation, bonuses for players, technical team expenses and other operational costs.

According to the Ministry, the figure represents a full competition scenario. In simple terms, the estimate assumes Ghana progresses through every stage of the tournament.

The $310,000 earmarked for the management committee is separate from player bonuses and other logistical spending.

Under-fire COCBOD boss Randy Abbey chairs the committee. Other members include Stephen Appiah, Samuel Aboabri, Moses Armah Parker and Richard Duah Nsenkyire.

If divided equally among the five officials, each person would receive $62,000. However, the final distribution could vary depending on internal arrangements or specific roles.

Black Stars will face Austria, Germany and Mexico in international friendlies as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Twitter

Ghana’s 2026 World Cup preparations

Beyond finances, attention is firmly on the pitch. Ghana have been placed in Group L alongside England, Panama and Croatia.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17. That will be followed by a clash with England on June 23 before wrapping up the group stage against Croatia on June 27.

Bryant University in the United States has been selected as the team’s base for the duration of the competition.

Before the global showpiece begins, the national side will fine-tune preparations with friendly matches.

Austria awaits on March 27, and three-time world champions Germany will provide another stern test on March 30, according to Livescore.

As the countdown continues, discussions around budgets and bonuses may dominate headlines.

Yet once the whistle blows in June, performance on the field will be the only currency that truly matters.

Otto Addo confident of Ghana's WC chances

