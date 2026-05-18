Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo tragically passed away from metastatic kidney cancer at age 40 on Monday, May 11, 2026

An alleged neighbour shared a video of the alleged late movie star's residence filled with mourners after his death

Social media users reacted to the footage, with mixed responses about privacy and grief regarding the late Alexx Ekubo

Nenye Sophia Ibeje, an alleged neighbour of the late famous Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has shared a video of his residence following his tragic demise from advanced metastatic kidney cancer at 40.

Alexx Ekubo’s alleged neighbour shares scenes from the late actor’s alleged residence after his sad demise. Photo source: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after news emerged on social media that the Nigerian film star had passed away following a battle with a severe illness on Monday, May 11, 2026.

His family officially announced his passing in a public statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

According to them, Alexx Ekubo died at the Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The family eulogised the deceased actor and spoke about the pain he endured during his battle with severe health problems.

The Instagram post with Alexx Ekubo's family's public statement is below:

Alexx Ekubo's alleged neighbour shares residence scenes

Reacting to Alexx's demise on May 12, 2026, Nenye shared footage of the late actor's residence hours after his tragic passing.

The video showed the premises of the Nollywood star's alleged house filled with many people who trooped there to mourn and share their condolences with the grieving family in the evening.

Two police vehicles were also seen departing the residence as the alleged neighbour and her friends filmed from the streets.

Mourning his demise in a message that accompanied her video, Nenye recounted her past encounter with the late Alexx in front of his residence.

Late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law, Ify Ekubo, recounts their last conversation as she mourns his demise. Photo source: @ifyekubo, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

According to her, she was going for a morning walk when she saw the deceased Nigerian movie star standing in front of his house, and she was so excited to see him.

Nenye also expressed sadness over Alexx's demise.

She wrote:

"One early morning last year, I was going for a morning walk when I saw Alex standing in front of his house. I was excited to see him in real life for the first time."

"I greeted, Good morning, Alex. He smiled and greeted me back. We exchanged pleasantries. Since then, I always saw him in his car while going out or coming in."

"I always tell my friends, You are living close to me, and they are all waiting to see you someday, not knowing you will be no more. It’s so disheartening that you are no more. Rest In Peace, Alex."

The Facebook video showing scenes from Alexx Ekubo's residence after his demise is below:

Alexx Ekubo's alleged neighbour's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users, who expressed mixed reactions below:

Hope Nwokocha commented:

"We feared ageing because it reminds us of death. Now death reminds us that age isn’t a guarantee."

Chiamaka Ozioma said:

"Why post his house online? I guess this was one of the reasons he went private. Let us learn to respect people's privacy, please."

E Good Chinecherem Brown wrote:

"Sis, put down this video. Just my advice."

Majid Michel grieves over Alexx Ekubo's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Majid Michel grieved over Alexx Ekubo's demise on social media.

The veteran Ghanaian actor shared a video of himself and his late colleague to show their close relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh