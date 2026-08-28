Meta to Charge Businesses Per WhatsApp Message From October 2026

Meta is set to introduce per-message charges on the WhatsApp Business Platform from October 1, 2026, affecting Nigerian companies

Businesses could pay as little as $0.0101 per utility message or up to $0.062 per marketing message sent via the platform

Banks, fintechs, retailers and airlines that rely heavily on WhatsApp for customer communication face a high new cost

Businesses that depend on WhatsApp to manage customer communication are set to face new charges from October 1, 2026, after Meta confirmed it will begin billing for certain messages delivered through the WhatsApp Business Platform.

The pricing shift applies specifically to companies using Meta's Business Platform, formerly known as the WhatsApp Business API, which large organisations use to handle customer interactions at scale. Standard WhatsApp users and small businesses operating through the basic WhatsApp Business app are not the primary targets of the new charges.

What businesses will pay

The cost per message will vary depending on the category of communication. Utility-type messages, such as payment notifications and order updates, will be priced at approximately $0.0101 per message. Marketing messages will carry a significantly higher charge of about $0.062 per message.

The figures may appear modest in isolation, but the cumulative impact on high-volume senders could be considerable. A Nigerian fintech company dispatching 500,000 chargeable utility messages, for instance, would face roughly $5,050 in messaging fees from Meta alone, before factoring in any additional costs from third-party business solution providers or software platforms.

The change effectively ends the free treatment that service messages previously enjoyed under WhatsApp's 24-hour customer service window, during which businesses could respond to customers without incurring a charge.

Banks, Fintechs and SMEs Among Those Affected

The new pricing structure carries particular weight in Nigeria, where WhatsApp has become deeply embedded in how businesses communicate with customers. Commercial banks and fintech companies use the platform to send transaction alerts and account updates, while retailers use it to handle orders and enquiries. Airlines and telecommunications providers also rely on WhatsApp for routine customer service interactions.

For smaller businesses and startups that operate WhatsApp as both a sales channel and a customer service tool, the charges could prompt a review of how the platform is used. Companies may need to prioritise which messages are genuinely necessary and begin tracking the cost of customer engagement more closely.

**Meta's Shift Towards a Paid Business Model**

This is not an abrupt change. Meta began moving towards per-message pricing in July 2025, when it replaced its earlier conversation-based model for business-initiated template messages. The October 2026 update extends that approach by removing certain free allowances that had remained in place for service messages.

For Nigerian companies that have built their customer communication infrastructure around WhatsApp, the platform is transitioning from a cost-free tool into a recurring business expense that will require active financial management.

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Source: YEN.com.gh