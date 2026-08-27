The US Department of State published full guidance for Americans looking to renew their passports digitally, including eligibility rules and costs

Federal authorities warned citizens against third-party websites offering online renewal services, saying some platforms may be fraudulent

Not all passport holders qualify for the online system - applicants must meet several specific criteria before they can apply

The US Department of State has published comprehensive guidance for American citizens who wish to renew their passports through an official online portal, spelling out who qualifies, what documents and payment methods to have ready, and how much the process will cost.

Officials made clear that only one government-authorised portal exists for digital renewals.

US provides a step-by-step guide on how to renew your American passport online. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Authorities cautioned that other platforms or commercial services advertising online renewal capabilities may be operating fraudulently, collecting unnecessary fees while exposing applicants' personal data to risk.

Even companies that include the word "Gov" in their trading name are not approved to handle applications.

Citizens were advised to verify that any website they visit ends strictly with the ".gov" domain before submitting any personal information.

Who qualifies for online renewal

The digital pathway is not open to every passport holder.

To be eligible, an applicant must hold a 10-year passport that is either within one year of its expiry date or has lapsed within the past five years.

Applicants must also be 25 years of age or older, must not be seeking to update personal details such as their name or gender, and must not have international travel planned within six weeks of submitting the application, as expedited processing is not available through this channel.

Additionally, the applicant must be physically located within a US state or territory when lodging the application, and the passport being renewed must be undamaged and not previously reported as lost or stolen.

Those who do not satisfy all these conditions must renew by post or visit a passport agency in person.

Costs and what to prepare

Before starting the application, the Department of State recommends gathering several items: the passport to be replaced, a credit or debit card, a digital photograph, a Social Security number, and emergency contact details.

The fee structure for online renewal is as follows: a passport book costs $130, a passport card costs $30, and a combined book and card application is priced at $160.

An optional fast-track delivery service, which takes one to three days, is available for an additional $23.36.

Once an application is processed, the existing passport is formally invalidated and cannot be used for international travel.

Citizens were reminded, however, not to post the physical document to the department, as an expired passport continues to serve as valid proof of citizenship.

The Department of State also stressed that applicants must complete and submit the form themselves; no third-party service is permitted to apply on someone else's behalf.

Anyone experiencing difficulties with the online platform can contact the National Passport Information Centre on 877-487-2778 for assistance.

US gives update on employment-based immigrant visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State outlined what applicants should have prepared once their employment-based immigrant visa cases reached the interview stage.

A consular officer at the US Embassy or Consulate in the applicant's home country conducted the interview and had the authority to approve or deny the visa.

US officials warned that processing times for employment-based visas were longer than those for other categories and that document errors frequently caused avoidable delays.

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Source: YEN.com.gh