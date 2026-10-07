Lionel Messi broke his silence on Argentina's 2026 World Cup final defeat, pointing to one gruelling match as a turning point

The 39-year-old made the admission during an emotional farewell appearance for Argentina at the Monumental Stadium

Messi ended his 21-year international career with 208 caps and 126 goals, cementing his status as Argentina's greatest-ever player

Lionel Messi has attributed Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain to the physical and emotional toll of their semi-final victory over England, speaking publicly about the loss for the first time during his international retirement ceremony.

The 39-year-old addressed the nation on Tuesday, 6 October, at the Monumental Stadium, where Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 in what became the final match of his 21-year career with the Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi discloses the reason behind Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain. Photo by Marcelo Endelli.

Source: Getty Images

Messi on Argentina's World Cup final defeat

Argentina entered the final as reigning champions, having claimed the 2022 trophy in Qatar, but were beaten 1-0 by Spain after extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal of the contest.

Messi was candid about what he believed cost his side.

"In the last World Cup, we were so very close. Nothing strange happened, like they say around there. The match against England was a huge drain because we gave absolutely everything," he said, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Argentina had staged a dramatic 2-1 comeback against England in the last four, with Messi setting up goals for Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez to book their place in the final.

The effort required, Messi suggested, left the squad depleted heading into the showpiece.

The final defeat added to a painful chapter in his World Cup story, having also lost the 2014 final to Germany.

Despite that, his individual numbers at the 2026 tournament were remarkable: eight goals and four assists across six appearances.

Messi's farewell to international football

His send-off against Benin served as both a celebration and a record-breaking occasion.

Messi provided assists for Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz before converting a penalty, taking his international goal tally to 126 and becoming Argentina's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player, with 208 appearances spanning two decades.

Across his senior career, he lifted four major trophies with Argentina: the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa América.

He departs international football as a world champion and one of the most decorated footballers the country has ever produced.

Messi discloses childhood regret

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lionel Messi has opened up about a major regret from his childhood and admitted he would have taken some aspects of his early life more seriously.

The Inter Miami star reflected on what he would do differently if given another chance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh