Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Samsung to Shut Down 2 Major Applications From December 2026, Millions of Users Set to Be Affected
Technology

Samsung to Shut Down 2 Major Applications From December 2026, Millions of Users Set to Be Affected

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • Samsung confirmed it will discontinue two of its augmented reality apps, AR Doodle and Quick Measure, by the end of 2026
  • Notices on the Galaxy App Store listings indicated that both apps will be pulled and will not receive support in the future One UI versions
  • Samsung advised users on compatible devices to download the apps before the deadline to avoid losing access entirely

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Samsung has announced plans to retire two of its augmented reality applications, AR Doodle and Quick Measure, with both set to go dark on 31 December 2026.

Samsung mobile apps, Samsung, AR Doodle, Samsung AR apps discontinued, Quick Measure, Samsung Galaxy App Store, Samsung augmented reality apps, Samsung One UI updates, Samsung AI features, Galaxy phones losing app support, Samsung AR app shutdown 2026
Samsung announces its decision to shut down two major applications, starting from December 2026. Photo source: Nur Photo, Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Notices posted on the apps' listings within the Galaxy App Store confirmed the timeline.

Once the deadline passes, neither application will be available for download, and Samsung will not extend support for them on future versions of its One UI operating system.

What AR Doodle and Quick Measure do

AR Doodle allows Samsung Galaxy smartphone users to draw virtual images through their camera, with digital sketches that anchor themselves to faces or objects in view.

Read also

WhatsApp introduces new feature allowing users to pin 4 messages: Here’s who can use it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

On select devices, owners can also use the S Pen stylus to sketch directly in the air.

Quick Measure takes a different approach, using augmented reality and the phone's camera together to estimate the dimensions of physical objects and spaces, from boxes to walls and other surfaces.

Both tools were once highlighted as showcase features for what AR could achieve across Samsung's Galaxy lineup.

Who is affected and what Samsung recommends

The two apps are already unavailable or unsupported on certain newer Galaxy handsets, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

As Samsung rolls out future One UI updates, users who still have the apps installed may gradually lose access even without uninstalling them.

Those running compatible older devices can continue using the apps for now, though their hardware and software will eventually dictate how long that remains possible.

Samsung has advised anyone wishing to hold onto the applications to download them ahead of the 31 December 2026 cutoff, after which they will be removed from the Galaxy App Store altogether.

Read also

Uber shuts down operations in Nigeria, explains reason

A third app in the same AR family, Deco Pic, is not facing the same timeline.

Its support end date is set for 31 December 2027, giving users an additional year before a similar situation arises.

Samsung's broader shift towards AI

The decision to wind down these tools reflects a pattern playing out across the smartphone industry.

Manufacturers, Samsung included, have been channelling development resources towards artificial intelligence features as consumer priorities shift.

Features that once served as headline attractions for new device launches are being phased out as companies reorient around newer capabilities, with AR making way for the growing emphasis on on-device AI tools and integrations.

Samsung Smart TV, Sarvatv Smart TV apps, cybersecurity issues, residential proxy networks, Samsung app removal, Pac-Man game security, cybercriminal activities, smart TV app review, LG ban proxy apps, firmware update for Samsung TV
Samsung is set to remove Smart TV apps over cybersecurity risks, indicating they may expose users' internet connections to exploitative networks, including a flagged Pac-Man game. Image credit: Forbes
Source: Getty Images

Samsung phones not eligible for new updates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Samsung’s list of Galaxy phones that would no longer receive software updates and security patches in 2026.

The affected devices included popular models such as the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 range and Galaxy Z Fold3.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Limpopo boy Jen wilson Ghana weather alert Category a schools Chad boyce