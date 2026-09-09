Samsung confirmed it will discontinue two of its augmented reality apps, AR Doodle and Quick Measure, by the end of 2026

Notices on the Galaxy App Store listings indicated that both apps will be pulled and will not receive support in the future One UI versions

Samsung advised users on compatible devices to download the apps before the deadline to avoid losing access entirely

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Samsung has announced plans to retire two of its augmented reality applications, AR Doodle and Quick Measure, with both set to go dark on 31 December 2026.

Samsung announces its decision to shut down two major applications, starting from December 2026. Photo source: Nur Photo, Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Notices posted on the apps' listings within the Galaxy App Store confirmed the timeline.

Once the deadline passes, neither application will be available for download, and Samsung will not extend support for them on future versions of its One UI operating system.

What AR Doodle and Quick Measure do

AR Doodle allows Samsung Galaxy smartphone users to draw virtual images through their camera, with digital sketches that anchor themselves to faces or objects in view.

On select devices, owners can also use the S Pen stylus to sketch directly in the air.

Quick Measure takes a different approach, using augmented reality and the phone's camera together to estimate the dimensions of physical objects and spaces, from boxes to walls and other surfaces.

Both tools were once highlighted as showcase features for what AR could achieve across Samsung's Galaxy lineup.

Who is affected and what Samsung recommends

The two apps are already unavailable or unsupported on certain newer Galaxy handsets, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

As Samsung rolls out future One UI updates, users who still have the apps installed may gradually lose access even without uninstalling them.

Those running compatible older devices can continue using the apps for now, though their hardware and software will eventually dictate how long that remains possible.

Samsung has advised anyone wishing to hold onto the applications to download them ahead of the 31 December 2026 cutoff, after which they will be removed from the Galaxy App Store altogether.

A third app in the same AR family, Deco Pic, is not facing the same timeline.

Its support end date is set for 31 December 2027, giving users an additional year before a similar situation arises.

Samsung's broader shift towards AI

The decision to wind down these tools reflects a pattern playing out across the smartphone industry.

Manufacturers, Samsung included, have been channelling development resources towards artificial intelligence features as consumer priorities shift.

Features that once served as headline attractions for new device launches are being phased out as companies reorient around newer capabilities, with AR making way for the growing emphasis on on-device AI tools and integrations.

Samsung is set to remove Smart TV apps over cybersecurity risks, indicating they may expose users' internet connections to exploitative networks, including a flagged Pac-Man game. Image credit: Forbes

Source: Getty Images

Samsung phones not eligible for new updates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Samsung’s list of Galaxy phones that would no longer receive software updates and security patches in 2026.

The affected devices included popular models such as the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 range and Galaxy Z Fold3.

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Source: YEN.com.gh