Samsung has ended software support for three of its popular models, Galaxy A13, A23 LTE, and M33 5G, from May 2026

The affected smartphone models will face security vulnerabilities without updates, with users urged to upgrade their devices

The Galaxy A13 and A23 LTE had previously received two major Android upgrades before Samsung ended their support

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South Korean mobile phone giant Samsung has officially ended support for three of its popular Galaxy smartphone models as of May 2026.

Samsung shares a list of three Galaxy smartphones that will no longer receive software updates. Photo source: Nur Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The three smartphone models, launched in April 2022 with One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, are now classified as older devices that have reached the end of their support window after receiving regular feature updates and security patches for four years.

Even though the phones will continue to function normally, users may become exposed to several security vulnerabilities due to the lack of software updates from Samsung.

Which Samsung Galaxy models will be affected?

The affected Samsung smartphone models are the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 LTE, and Galaxy M33 5G, which were launched in April 2022.

With these smartphones' removal from Samsung’s update chart as of May 2026, users of these devices will no longer receive routine security patches or firmware improvements.

As a result, they will be vulnerable to possible security breaches and experience compatibility issues with newer applications.

Samsung users have now been advised to upgrade their smartphone devices to enjoy the best experience and avoid being victims of possible security issues.

Full list of Samsung phones that lost support

1. Samsung Galaxy A13

The Samsung Galaxy A13, launched in 2022 and popular in many African countries, including Ghana, is one of the most popular and low-budget smartphones.

The device was equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 850 processor, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.6-inch LCD, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging, and a 50MP quad-camera setup.

The device launched with Android 12 and One UI 4.0 and later received two major Android upgrades, ending on Android 14 with One UI 6.

After that, the Galaxy A13 received security patches quarterly before Samsung completely ended its support in May 2026.

2. Samsung Galaxy A23 LTE

The Samsung Galaxy A23 LTE smartphone, launched in March 2022, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, up to 8 GB of RAM, and a smoother 90 Hz refresh rate display.

It also features a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation.

This Galaxy model was considered one of the strongest Samsung low-budget smartphones at the time of its launch.

Google releases a list of their Android phones that will no longer receive security updates in 2026. Photo source: VV Shots/Getty Images, NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Just like the A13, the Samsung A23 LTE had the Android 12 OS and ended on Android 14 with One UI 6 after receiving two major OS upgrades.

From May 2026, the LTE smartphone model will no longer receive software support.

However, the Samsung A23 5G will not be affected and will continue to receive essential software support.

3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, also launched in April 2022, has an Exynos 1280 processor and shares the same chipset as the more premium Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD, up to 8GB of RAM, and a large battery, including a 6,000mAh variant in India.

It launched on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 and received four major Android upgrades, ending on Android 16 with One UI 8.

Despite expectations for a final One UI 8.5 update, Samsung has ended support for the Galaxy M33 5G.

Google devices that will not receive support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a list of Google Pixel devices that would no longer receive software support emerged.

The company cautioned its smartphone users about the dangers they would face using the outdated smartphones.

Source: YEN.com.gh