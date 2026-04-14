Samsung has published a list of its phones that will no longer receive software support in 2026

Some of the phones include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Note 20

Samsung explained that even without support, these phones may continue to work normally

South Korean tech brand Samsung has notified its device users about the updated list of Galaxy devices that will stop receiving future software updates.

Samsung shares a list of phones that will no longer receive software updates and security patches in 2026. Photo source: @Nur Photo, KreangchaiRungfamai/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Per Samsung’s update policy, its phones receive software and security updates for a certain number of years depending on when they were released and the kind of device.

However, the company has explained that the listed affected phones will still continue to work normally, the only difference being that they will no longer receive security patches.

YEN.com.gh explores the devices that have been included in the list.

Samsung phones losing update support in 2026

1. Older models (general list)

The first group of Samsung phones that will stop receiving updates in 2026 are older models. The phones that fall under this category are:

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A03

Galaxy A22

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F42

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M42

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

2. Devices losing updates in 2026 (by category)

The next category shows Samsung phones that will no longer receive software updates and security patches in 2026. The list includes:

Flagship and premium

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – February 2026

Samsung Galaxy S22+ – February 2026

Samsung Galaxy S22 – February 2026

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G – January 2026

Mid-range

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – April 2026

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G – April 2026

Budget / entry-level

Samsung Galaxy A03 – February 2026

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core – January 2026

Samsung Galaxy M14 – March 2026

Samsung announces its decision to shut down a major mobile application in July 2026, warning users to use an alternative app. Photo cedit: @Nur Photo, @Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Source: UGC

3. Phones currently receiving updates but ending in 2026

Samsung has also outlined a list of phones that are currently receiving software updates but will no longer receive them in 2026.

Foldables

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – August 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – August 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – August 2026 (security updates end)

Enterprise / rugged

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro – July 2026

Mid-range

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G – April 2026

Budget / entry-level

Samsung Galaxy A06 – August 2026

Samsung Galaxy F14 – September 2026

Samsung Galaxy F05 – September 2026

Samsung Galaxy M05 – September 2026

Samsung Galaxy A13 (SM-A137) – July 2026

Samsung Galaxy M13 – July 2026

4. Phones that stopped receiving updates before 2026

The last category is a list of Samsung phones that stopped receiving software updates and security patches even before the start of 2026:

Samsung Galaxy A05 – October 2025

Samsung Galaxy A05s – October 2025

Samsung Galaxy M44 5G – October 2025

Samsung Galaxy A14 – May 2025

This update comes against the background of an earlier announcement by Samsung regarding its decision to shut down its main messaging app, Samsung Messages.

Apple releases list of 2026 outdated iPhones

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Apple had published a list of iPhone models that would be considered outdated.

The American firm explained that a phone is deemed obsolete when its sale and distribution have stopped for more than seven years.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh