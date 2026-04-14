Samsung Releases List of Phone Models That Will No Longer Receive Updates in 2026
- Samsung has published a list of its phones that will no longer receive software support in 2026
- Some of the phones include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung explained that even without support, these phones may continue to work normally
South Korean tech brand Samsung has notified its device users about the updated list of Galaxy devices that will stop receiving future software updates.
Per Samsung’s update policy, its phones receive software and security updates for a certain number of years depending on when they were released and the kind of device.
However, the company has explained that the listed affected phones will still continue to work normally, the only difference being that they will no longer receive security patches.
YEN.com.gh explores the devices that have been included in the list.
Samsung phones losing update support in 2026
1. Older models (general list)
The first group of Samsung phones that will stop receiving updates in 2026 are older models. The phones that fall under this category are:
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A03
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F42
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M42
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
2. Devices losing updates in 2026 (by category)
The next category shows Samsung phones that will no longer receive software updates and security patches in 2026. The list includes:
Flagship and premium
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – February 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ – February 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S22 – February 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G – January 2026
Mid-range
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – April 2026
- Samsung Galaxy A33 5G – April 2026
Budget / entry-level
- Samsung Galaxy A03 – February 2026
- Samsung Galaxy A03 Core – January 2026
- Samsung Galaxy M14 – March 2026
3. Phones currently receiving updates but ending in 2026
Samsung has also outlined a list of phones that are currently receiving software updates but will no longer receive them in 2026.
Foldables
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – August 2026
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – August 2026
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – August 2026 (security updates end)
Enterprise / rugged
- Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro – July 2026
Mid-range
- Samsung Galaxy A73 5G – April 2026
Budget / entry-level
- Samsung Galaxy A06 – August 2026
- Samsung Galaxy F14 – September 2026
- Samsung Galaxy F05 – September 2026
- Samsung Galaxy M05 – September 2026
- Samsung Galaxy A13 (SM-A137) – July 2026
- Samsung Galaxy M13 – July 2026
4. Phones that stopped receiving updates before 2026
The last category is a list of Samsung phones that stopped receiving software updates and security patches even before the start of 2026:
- Samsung Galaxy A05 – October 2025
- Samsung Galaxy A05s – October 2025
- Samsung Galaxy M44 5G – October 2025
- Samsung Galaxy A14 – May 2025
This update comes against the background of an earlier announcement by Samsung regarding its decision to shut down its main messaging app, Samsung Messages.
Apple releases list of 2026 outdated iPhones
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Apple had published a list of iPhone models that would be considered outdated.
The American firm explained that a phone is deemed obsolete when its sale and distribution have stopped for more than seven years.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.