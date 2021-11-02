A young man identified as Winner Adejor on Facebook has celebrated his matriculation into the university and how he made his dad proud

Winner's dad who could not make it to the university gave his son a 1984 cloth to wear on his matric as a way to represent him

The young man promised to make his dad proud as he advised kids to always strive to be their parents' joy

A young Nigerian man, Winner Adejor, has shared how he realised his father’s dream by gaining admission into the university.

In an exclusive message sent to YEN.com.gh, the young man said his dad gifted him the cloth he got in 1984 and asked him to wear it on for his matriculation.

Winner wore a 1984 cloth his father gave to him.

Represent me there

While presenting the cloth to him, the father said:

"I couldn't make it to the university, but u are representing me now. I am proud of you son.”

Winner stated that he decided to share his story as a way to inspire children to make up for their parents’ inadequacies.

My father was happy

The young undergraduate promised his father to make him proud in school.

On how people reacted to his ‘odd’ matriculation cloth, he said:

“My mates were surprised at my wear but, I was very excited because it was my father's greatest joy.”

