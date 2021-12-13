Vaccination should not be by force; it should be by choice – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi has shared his thoughts on the government's decision to make the vaccination drive compulsory

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has shared his thoughts on the government's vaccination drive.

According to him, vaccination should not be made compulsory for people to take.

He said the vaccination must be solely by choice.

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Twitter

According to him, guidelines for passengers as a result of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron must not be forced on the citizens

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, he added that the government's attempt to embark on compulsory vaccination for Ghanaians in the wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 should be a matter of choice.

"Vaccination must be by choice and not by force. The imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution," he wrote.

His comments follow the statement released by the Ghana Health Service to help reduce the spread of the new variant.

His Facebook post drew a lot of reactions from Ghanaians

Zakaria Abdul Khaliq disagreed with him.

I vehemently disagree with you on this. I am not a lawyer but I think no civilized country will place individual human rights above public health concerns!!

Ernest Ansong said he should rather encourage people to get vaccinated.

Life is very important. Sometimes let put politics aside and encourage our people to be vaccinated.

Pelet Kofi Dugah-Negbley said he disagrees with him.

Well, I disagree with you on this. It must be by choice as you rightly said and that's a right. Rights have limits, remember. It says going in and out of Ghana. If the person doesn't want it, they remain wherever they are.

Evans Atta-Danquah Jnr had a lot to say.

Common sense appears to have elluded you Sammy Gyamfi. One breadth you guys were berating the Akufo-Addo administration for what you call as negligence by allowing the virus to spread in the country.

Citizen Peters said he has been thinking about what went into the decision to make vaccination compulsory.

God bless you, Sir. I have been trying to understand the thinking that went into that decision, I have no one to talk to about it.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to fly in and out of Ghana

The Ghana Health Service has put some structures in place at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA), due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the GHS all those traveling outside the country after December 12, 2021, must have been fully vaccinated with a vaccination card as proof.

The GHS said only those who have taken any one of the approved vaccines by the Food and Drugs Authority would be allowed.

The traveler should have either taken the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or the Sputnik V vaccines.

