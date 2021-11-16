The owner of a 2021 4x4 Cheverolet Captiva LTZ has lost her car to fire on Sunday, November 14, 2021

The incidence which occurred at the Pokuase Interchange attracted a lot of attention from passers-by

Netizens who saw the video shared some encouraging words and applauded the Ghana Fire Department for the good job done

A woman has unfortunately lost her 2021 4x4 car to fire on the Pokuase interchange.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Kofi TV YouTube channel had the reporter sharing that the Cheverolet Captiva LTZ caught fire on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

From the video, the Fire Service Department was seen actively working to quench the fire.

The reporter indicated that the unidentified owner of the car was made to leave the premises to avoid making things worse for her over the loss of a huge property.

Many who saw the post seemed empathetic towards the woman and also praised Ghana Fire Service Department for their swiftness in quenching the fire.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

MKOY replied:

In other countries, this car would be a total write-off cuz it can never be structurally safe again. Scrapyard material. But I'm sure it will be fixed in Ghana, sent back on the road without any detailed safety checks and when something bad happens, the devil and witches will get the blame. Business as usual

From Afi Mante:

It's a pity. That's money gone down the drain but we thank God she is safe, thats most important. Nothing is more precious than life. I pray she is able to pull through the trauma and shock. Kudos our gallant fire service men

Kpodo Francis wrote:

This can happen to any car at all in the world mostly fire happens from how they fix battery terminals, sometimes naked wires touching the body and that of overheating mistakes from others should teach us a lesson let take notice

Ben Henneh commented:

Good work done fire service , eii IGP what are you doing here

Pedor Home Design said:

Wow Ghana fire service did a good job

Samuel Owusu commented:

A lot of used vehicles shipped to Ghana are recalled but you guys are not aware of it . If you buy a recall vehicle without fixing the problem this is what you get

