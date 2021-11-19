A Nigerian woman, Ifeoma, has set a big record in UI as she graduated with a PhD despite her visual impairment

Ifeoma's story inspired people on social media as many praised her determination in the face of strong disability

According to her sister, the woman has gone ahead to become the first visually impaired PhD holder in Anambra state

A woman, Ifeoma Bibiana Okoli, has inspired many people with her story despite being visually impaired, the woman bagged her doctorate degree on Wednesday, November 17, from the University of Ibadan (UI).

Taking to Facebook, her sister, Nnena Okoli, shared photos of the graduand as she gave all the glory to God for Ifeoma’s achievements. In the photos she shared, she could be seen in her graduation gown.

Many people were inspired by Ifeoma's story. Photo source: Nnena Okoli

A record maker

Speaking further about her sister’s achievement, Nneka said that Ifeoma proved to people that disability is no excuse to stop one from reaching a personal goal.

According to the sister, Ifeoma is the first visually-impaired person to get a PhD in UI and the first from her home state, Anambra.

She conquered it all

The doctorate degree holder battled failing eyesight for long as she had a disease called retinitis pigmentosa and lost her sight in secondary school during her final examinations. The woman was nurtured at the St Joseph Rehabilitation Centre for the Blind, Rivers state.

With the required skill to succeed, Ifeoma resolved that she was going to become the best she could be academically and she succeeded.

See her photos below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from people below:

