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2019 NSMQ Star Akorfa Dagadu Graduates From MIT With Top Engineering Honours
Education

2019 NSMQ Star Akorfa Dagadu Graduates From MIT With Top Engineering Honours

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • NSMQ star Akorfa Dagadu has officially completed her undergraduate studies at MIT, USA
  • The official National Science and Maths Quiz team announced her graduation on social media
  • The American Institute of Chemical Engineers named her the most outstanding student in Boston

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Former National Science and Maths Quiz star Akorfa Dagadu reached a major academic milestone by graduating from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

Akorfa Dagadu, MIT graduation, NSMQ 2019, Chemical-Biological Engineering, MIT, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Keta Senior High Technical School, Boston, outstanding student, engineering scholar, academic achievement
Ghanaian quiz prodigy Akorfa Dagadu shines as she graduates from MIT, USA, with top honours. Image credit: nsmqghana/Instagram
Source: UGC

The engineering scholar previously represented Keta Senior High Technical School during the 2019 tournament semifinals.

The achievement became public on June 12, 2026, through an official celebratory update posted on Instagram by the quiz organisers.

Akorfa Dagadu earns top engineering honours

Alongside earning her degree, she received an elite designation recognising her as the very best student in her department across the city of Boston.

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The official post shared by @nsmqghana on Instagram stated:

"Congratulations to Akorfa Dagadu, #NSMQ2019 semifinalist from Keta SHTS, on graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a degree in Chemical-Biological Engineering."

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"She was named the Most Outstanding Chemical Engineering Student in Boston by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE)," the post read.

Read NSMQ’s full celebratory message in the Instagram post below.

Watch as Akorfa Dagadu opens up about her future plans in the Instagram video below.

The announcement quickly sparked widespread celebrations online as social media users from Ghana and across West Africa rushed to commend her dedication.

Many commentators noted how her journey from the local quiz stage to an elite American institution serves as a powerful testament to hard work and resilience.

Prince Debrah Jr, NSMQ 2021, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, PRESEC LEGON boys, academic achievement, dreadlocks hairstyle, conventional academic stereotypes, African excellence, Richlove Oduro
2021 PRESEC NSMQ star Prince Debrah Jr surfaces with new dreadlocks as he graduates from MIT in Cambridge, USA. Image credit: NSMQ/Instagram
Source: UGC

PRESEC NAMQ star graduates from MIT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) took to Facebook on June 8, 2026, to celebrate the academic milestone of one of its prominent alumni.

Prince Debrah Jr., who gained national recognition as an NSMQ finalist in 2021 representing Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), has graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Read also

Ghanaian student achieves top honours in Biomedical Engineering at Academic City

The young scholar completed his undergraduate program, earning a degree in Computer Science from the world-renowned American institution.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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