2019 NSMQ Star Akorfa Dagadu Graduates From MIT With Top Engineering Honours
- NSMQ star Akorfa Dagadu has officially completed her undergraduate studies at MIT, USA
- The official National Science and Maths Quiz team announced her graduation on social media
- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers named her the most outstanding student in Boston
Former National Science and Maths Quiz star Akorfa Dagadu reached a major academic milestone by graduating from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.
The engineering scholar previously represented Keta Senior High Technical School during the 2019 tournament semifinals.
The achievement became public on June 12, 2026, through an official celebratory update posted on Instagram by the quiz organisers.
Akorfa Dagadu earns top engineering honours
Alongside earning her degree, she received an elite designation recognising her as the very best student in her department across the city of Boston.
The official post shared by @nsmqghana on Instagram stated:
"Congratulations to Akorfa Dagadu, #NSMQ2019 semifinalist from Keta SHTS, on graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a degree in Chemical-Biological Engineering."
"She was named the Most Outstanding Chemical Engineering Student in Boston by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE)," the post read.
Read NSMQ’s full celebratory message in the Instagram post below.
Watch as Akorfa Dagadu opens up about her future plans in the Instagram video below.
The announcement quickly sparked widespread celebrations online as social media users from Ghana and across West Africa rushed to commend her dedication.
Many commentators noted how her journey from the local quiz stage to an elite American institution serves as a powerful testament to hard work and resilience.
PRESEC NAMQ star graduates from MIT
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) took to Facebook on June 8, 2026, to celebrate the academic milestone of one of its prominent alumni.
Prince Debrah Jr., who gained national recognition as an NSMQ finalist in 2021 representing Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), has graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
The young scholar completed his undergraduate program, earning a degree in Computer Science from the world-renowned American institution.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh