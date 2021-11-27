Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have gone to the rescue of their alma mater, Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale.

The former first couple has renovated dormitory blocks in the school at their own cost. While Mahama renovated the Cabral and Gbanzaba Houses, his wife repainted and replaced nets at the girls' dormitory.

According to Mahama who shared photos of the renovated buildings on his Facebook page, Cabral House was where he stayed during his time at GHANASCO.

He further revealed that the bad situations of the dormitory blocks had been brought to his attention and he decided to renovate them as his contribution to the school.

"Renovating and modernizing the building that houses the Cabral and Gbanzaba Houses, when the state of the structure was brought to my attention, is my hearty contribution to improving conditions for learning for our children," he said.

Already Mr Mahama has handed over the refurbished buildings to the school's authorities.

