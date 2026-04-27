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Founder of The Base Movement Allegedly Threatened by NPP Members
Politics

Founder of The Base Movement Allegedly Threatened by NPP Members

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
3 min read
  • Founder of The Base Movement, Dr Oti Bonsu, has alleged that he has received death threats from members of the NPP
  • He claims he was warned to stop undermining the NPP’s fortunes but insists he remains unfazed by the threats
  • Dr Bonsu says he is prepared to sacrifice his life if it ensures the survival and success of The Base Movement

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Dr Oti Bonsu, the founder of The Base Movement, has made scathing claims against the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he has received death threats from members of the NPP since breaking ranks with them to form his own political party.

Dr Oti Bonsu, founder of the Base Movement, Ghanaian businessman, NPP. threats to life.
Dr Oti Bonsu, the founder of The Base Movement allegedly receives death threats from some NPP members. Photo credit: Dr Oti Bonsu/Facebook.
Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview on UTV's Adekye Nsrom show, Dr Bonsu claimed that he had been cautioned to desist from derailing the fortunes of the NPP with his newly formed party, The Base Movement.

However, he said he remains unperturbed by the threats to his life, adding that he is ready to sacrifice his life for The Base Movement to succeed.

Read also

The Base Movement: Founder sets records straight on leadership brouhaha

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"I have received a lot of threats that if I don't take care, they will kill me because I have been taking the NPP backwards. Some people have even come out publicly to say so. I don't want to talk about the NPP people but rather the Base party. If I even die and the Base party survives, I am okay with that," he said.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The Base Movement launched

Dr Oti Bonsu made these claims a few weeks after the official launch of The Base Movement

Out doored on Monday, April 20, 2026, the Base Movement will primarily focus on job creation for the youth and breaking the long-standing political dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Base Movement is reportedly led by high-profile figures, including popular actor Agya Koo and Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.

Read also

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Dr Oti Bonsu officially left the party in early 2026, citing a lack of hope and attractiveness within the party. He has since been a vocal critic of NPP leadership, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the party, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The key figures leading the Base Movement are all disgruntled members of the NPP, and this has given credence to allegations that the party was launched to ruin the fortunes of Dr Bawumia.

Addressing supporters of the party during the launch, Dr Bonsu said he would personally bot for any businessman who contests an election.

He cited the role of Ghanaian businessmen in reducing unemployment and addressing social challenges.

"In this country, if any businessman stands for any election, I will vote for that person. If Ibrahim Mahama, Kennedy Agyapong, or any businessman who can provide jobs for the youth contest, that persons should be supported," he stated.
Kennedy Agyapong, NPP, flagbearer race, sixth-term MP, Assin Central, break away from NPP.
Kennedy Agyapong's camp denies breaking away from the NPP after losing the flagbearer contest to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo credit: Ken O Agyapong/Facebook.
Source: Twitter

Ken’s camp denies breaking away from NPP

It will be recalled that rumours were rife on social media that Kennedy Agyapong had broken away from the NPP to form the Base Movement.

However, YEN.com.gh reported that George Sarpong, a key member of Kennedy Agyapong’s flagbearer campaign, has quashed those rumours.

Read also

Former Deputy DG of GES reportedly declares bid to contest Asunafo North parliamentary seat

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 16, 2026, George stated that Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has not left the NPP.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
NPP - New Patriotic Party
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