Prempeh College has charged the government to settle an outstanding compensation owed it for portions of its land used in the construction of the Sofoline Interchange

According to the Headmaster of the school, Very Rev. Louis Asare, the compensation was first promised in 2013 but has still not been paid

He called for swift action to resolve the issue, stressing the importance of honouring commitments made to educational institutions

The Headmaster and other school authorities of Prempeh College in Kumasi have intensified efforts to recover an outstanding compensation amount of GH¢1,053,230 owed by the Government of Ghana for portions of the school’s land used in the construction of the Sofoline Interchange in Kumasi.

The issue came up during a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, where officials of the school appeared to respond to concerns raised in the Auditor-General’s report.

Prempeh College has raised concerns over outstanding compensation for land used in the Sofoline Interchange project. Photo credit: Very.Rev.Louis Asare/Facebook, Prempeh College/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Headmaster of Prempeh College, Very Rev. Louis Asare, told the Committee that the compensation was first promised in 2013 but has remained unpaid for more than a decade, despite several follow-ups by the school.

He noted that the school's authorities have made repeated efforts to secure the payment, including the submission of at least four formal letters to key institutions involved in the project, such as Value Properties, the project consultant, and the Department of Urban Roads.

He further stated that their engagements have only yielded verbal assurances, with no actual payment made to the school.

Headmaster appeals for urgent intervention

The Headmaster, Very Rev. Louis Asare, expressed worry over the prolonged delay, emphasising that the unpaid compensation has hampered the school’s ability to carry out key development projects.

The Sofoline Interchange project in Kumasi has come under renewed public attention as Prempeh College renews its call for payment of compensation. Photo credit: Sofoline Interchange/Facebook

Source: UGC

He therefore urged the Committee and relevant state authorities to expedite action to ensure the funds are released without further delay.

Education director assures action

Responding to the concerns, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Dr William Kwame Amankrah, assured the Committee that the matter would be escalated to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, to help facilitate the release of the funds.

He indicated that efforts would be made to engage the appropriate authorities to resolve the issue in the interest of the school’s development.

A member of the Committee and Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Frank Yeboah, who is also an alumnus of Prempeh College, added his voice to the discussion.

He appealed to the Committee and relevant stakeholders to ensure the swift resolution of the matter, stressing the importance of honouring commitments made to educational institutions.

Watch this TikTok video of Prempeh College:

Businesswoman shares her success story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gifty Brown, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cookers Delight in East Legon, Accra, had shared details of how she acquired her Mercedes G Wagon.

She explained that the luxury vehicle was purchased using proceeds from her meat pie and pastries business.

She made these remarks during an interview with Zion Felix, where she discussed her entrepreneurial journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh