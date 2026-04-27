A young Nigerian man has sadly passed away at his workplace in the United Kingdom after reporting for a night shift

The young father of two was reported to have been in constant communication with his wife on the said day and showed no signs of feeling unwell

A fundraiser has been launched to support the young widow and her two children during this difficult time

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young man, Ademola Oke, who relocated from Nigeria to the UK, has tragically passed away.

This comes after he was found dead at his workplace in the United Kingdom.

A Nigerian man who moved to the UK was found dead during a night shift. Photo credit: @Adejonwo Odutola/X, @Gwengoat/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Adejonwo Odutola, a family friend of the deceased, provided details of what happened, indicating that the sad tragedy occurred on April 18.

He disclosed that the 37-year-old left home for work feeling fine and showing no signs of illness.

He said Ademola Oke even remained in constant contact with his wife during the day, with their last WhatsApp message at 2:08 pm showing everything was normal.

The unthinkable happened when the 37-year-old was later found unresponsive on a sofa at his place of work by a colleague during a night shift.

"On 18th April, 2026, Ademola, 37 years old, left home in the morning hale and hearty, with no signs of illness. He was in contact with his wife during the day, and they even shared a WhatsApp message at 2:08 pm; everything seemed normal.

"Tragically and without warning, Ademola passed away suddenly while at work. Later in the day, a colleague arriving for their night shift at the service user’s house found him seated on a sofa, unresponsive. Emergency services were called immediately, but sadly, he was gone."

"This devastating and unexpected loss has left his wife, just 31 years old, in deep shock and grief, now faced with raising their two young children, aged 6 and 2, without their father."

A young man works vigorously at his workplace. Photo credit: @Hybrid Images

Source: Getty Images

A GoFundMe has been launched in a bid to support the widow of Ademola Oke and their two young children.

"This cause is deeply important to me because I have seen firsthand the love within this family and the profound impact this loss has had on them. No family should have to endure such heartbreak while also facing financial uncertainty.

The funds raised will go towards funeral expenses and ongoing support for the children as the family begins to navigate life without their husband and father.

Every donation, no matter the amount, is truly appreciated. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page or keeping the family in your thoughts and prayersyour support means more than words can express", he wrote.

Ghanaian man found dead in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man based in Canada, identified as Wofa Kwabena Emmanuel, was reportedly found dead on a bus.

Popular Ghanaian content creator in Canada, Serwaa Broni, who broke the news, said the deceased was allegedly being swindled by a compatriot.

She said the man was under severe strain in Canada and had paid another Ghanaian to help him with his documents, only to be swindled out of a significant amount of money.

Source: YEN.com.gh