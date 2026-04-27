An appointee of the governing NDC, has criticised US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor for his remarks against the Church of Pentecost

Kevin Taylor’s comments, made in response to Dr Mary Awusi's alleged threat to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost

The exchange has triggered mixed reactions on social media, adding to ongoing debate over public commentary on religious institutions

An appointee in the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Julius Kwame Anthony, has taken on controversial US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor, slamming him for criticising the Church of Pentecost.

This comes after the controversial journalist, who is widely perceived to be pro-NDC, claimed the Church of Pentecost had been dead for many years, suggesting that it is no longer relevant or influential within the Ghanaian Christian community.

Julius Kwame Anthony, a government appointee, slams Kevin Taylor for criticising the Church of Pentecost. Photo credit: Julius Kwame Anthony & Kevin Taylor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

“The Pentecost Church of Ghana has been dead for years; let’s not kid ourselves. The leadership can’t be treated like tin gods,” Kevin wrote.

Kevin Taylor’s comments followed the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, allegedly threatening the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye.

Responding to this, Julius Kwame Anthony described Kevin’s criticism of the Church of Pentecost as “nonsense”.

“This is nonsense. No one is treating the COP leaders like tin gods. A member of the administration made statements that any person with a sound mind would conclude were unwarranted and in bad taste,” he replied.

“That individual herself apologised for the statement, and the Honorable Chief of Staff followed with a more penitent apology. You are in no position to derogate from the efforts at repair by making silly remarks,” he added.

Read the X post below:

Julius appointed as spokesperson for Interior Ministry

Julius Kwame Anthony was recently appointed as the Press Secretary and Spokesperson for Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior.

This latest role is the second appointment the young politician has received in the current government, after he was named a board member of Ghana Digital Centres Limited in 2025.

At an estimated age of between 26 and 30, Julius Kwame Anthony is perhaps the youngest Ghanaian to serve as Press Secretary and Spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior since the ministry’s inception.

Julius’ criticism of Kevin Taylor sparks reactions

Julius’s criticism of Kevin Taylor has sparked mixed reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@SikaLamms said:

"Those are the media guys giving the NDC a bad name and some of those noisy guys at XYZ and Accra FM . Good you are castigating them , they are not helping."

@jokomogh also said:

"You, and by that I mean your party, have given this individual the space to repeatedly spew baseless and derogatory remarks at your opponents. It’s a bit late now to try to rein him in simply because you feel he’s gone too far."

@iaminvisibleeee commented:

"Hi Tony, i think its okay to register your displeasure but a man like Mr. Taylor will take you to the cleaners, he has nothing to loose, you have everything to loose, dont go gutter with him please, you are a fine young man with a career."

Julius Debrah apologises to Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, over Mary Awusi's galamsey comment. Photo credit: Julius Debrah, Mary Awusi & Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Source: UGC

Chief of Staff begs for Dr Mary Awusi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, publicly apologised for comments made by Mary Awusi against the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Julius Debrah rendered the unqualified apology during his birthday thanksgiving service, highlighting regret over unsavoury remarks.

Mary Awusi criticised the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost for commenting on the effects of the galamsey menace in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh