The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat opens applications for the 2026/2027 Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme

Support for academically gifted students facing financial challenges is the focus of this initiative

The application window for the scholarships opened on April 20, 2026 and has been given a tight deadline

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The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has announced the opening of applications for its Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The scheme is aimed at supporting academically gifted but financially challenged Ghanaian students who have secured admission into accredited tertiary institutions within the country.

Ghana Scholarship Secretariat Announces Local Tertiary Scheme Intake For 2026/2027 Academic Year

Source: Getty Images

According to the Authority in a statement signed by Director-General, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei and issued on April 20, the application window opened on Monday, 20th April 2026 and will close on Wednesday, 20th May 2026. It has been cautioned that late submissions will not be accepted.

Interested applicants are required to complete their applications online through the official scholarship portal at [www.apply.scholarships.gov.gh](http://www.apply.scholarships.gov.gh). Applicants must fill out the application form and upload all necessary supporting documents as part of the process.

The Authority further stated that after the submission period, shortlisted candidates will undergo an aptitude test and a selection interview as part of the assessment process.

Applicants have been encouraged to ensure that all information provided during the application process is accurate and complete in order to avoid disqualification.

Source: YEN.com.gh