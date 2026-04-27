Very Rev. Dr Solomon Bruce has lost the election for the Kumasi Diocesan Bishop position, a development that has triggered debate over the timing and possible influence of a resurfaced viral video.

Methodist Preacher loses church election amid viral video controversy

Source: UGC

The election outcome has drawn attention within church and public circles, with discussions focusing on the re-emergence of the footage shortly before the vote.

The video dates back to his time serving at Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church in Sunyani. In the footage, a woman is seen confronting church leadership and accusing them of being “thieves” in relation to the handling of tithes.

The circulation of the video just days before the election has led some observers to question whether its timing may have affected perceptions or influenced the outcome of the process.

Others have also suggested that the release of the video could have been strategically timed, although there is no official confirmation supporting claims of any coordinated effort.

Despite the ongoing debate, no formal link has been established between the resurfaced video and the election result.

Read details in the Instagram post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh