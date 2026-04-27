Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has addressed claims alleging that he is part of an occult group

This came after many questioned his real source of income and a ring he wore mostly during his divorce saga

The response from the business mogul has caught the attention of many, sparking widespread reactions

The businessman and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye has cleared the air on occult claims.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye finally clears the air on occult claims. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: Facebook

Amid RNAQ's recent divorce saga with his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, rumours popped up online, alleging that the businessman’s wealth might be from an occult group.

Critics began to question why the business mogul was always in a silver-coloured ring with a touch of red in the middle.

In a recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on “The Delay Show”, Richard Nii Armah Quaye stated emphatically that he is not involved in any occultism.

“I have been hearing people saying my money is not genuine. I was doing great business for years, but Ghanaians didn't know me, and so when they finally got to know me, the first thing they could do was to paint me as something doing illegal business, fraud and the like, but I am not into any of that,” he said.

“I am scared of blood, and so when I see blood there, I won't set foot there again,” he told Delay.

Unfortunately, the businessman did speak about why he is always in the aforementioned ring raised by critics.

The response from Richard Nii Armah Quaye has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing mixed comments.

The Instagram video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye speaking with Delay is below:

Reactions to Richard Nii Armah's occult claim

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Richard Nii Armah Quaye addressed claims of being occult, and below are some reactions.

Seth Kortey wrote:

“You have been blessed, let them say or tag you black, it's only between you and your God.”

Godwin Kwame Nkrumah wrote:

“I love this guy, you can say whatever you want, he is a good man regardless.”

Jamal wrote:

“No, no money can't be hidden. No way.”

Ofosuhene wrote:

“When I wasn't into business, I didn't believe this. When you enter into business and get good recommendations and contracts, you will know that what you earn is more than those hard substance and spiritual powers.”

Salasi wrote:

"I do not trust this man. Then why are you always in that same ring? Hmm, time will tell."

Ruth Emefa wrote:

"What work at all are you doing that is giving you all this money?"

The full YouTube video of Dalay's interview with Richard Nii Armah Quaye is below:

Richard Nii Armah Quaye has addressed claims linking Hajia4Real to his divorce. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: TikTok

RNAQ denied Hajia4real's involvement in his divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye has addressed claims linking Hajia4Real to his divorce, firmly stating she had no role in his wife’s decision to file, while setting the record straight.

In the interview, the businessman dismissed the claims, arguing that his estranged wife’s legal team was pushing the narrative to shape public opinion against him.

His comments, alongside other assertions about his marriage to Joana Quaye, have sparked widespread discussion online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh