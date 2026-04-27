WAEC Introduces New Exam Schedule to Prevent Question Paper Leaks

The West African Examinations Council has introduced changes to exam questions and schedules to curb cross-border leakages

According to WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, the adjustments include starting exams earlier in Ghana due to time differences with Nigeria

The new measures are intended to enhance fairness and protect the integrity of examinations across the region

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced new changes to its examination questions and schedule.

According to the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi, the changes are aimed at addressing cross-border examination question leaks.

WAEC introduces a new exam schedule to prevent question paper leaks. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Adom FM on Monday, April 27, 2026, he explained that although Ghana and its neighbouring West African country, Nigeria, previously wrote the same examination questions at the same time, changes have now been introduced.

According to John Kapi, the new measures were necessary due to incidents of exam leakages, popularly referred to as “apor” in Ghana, across borders.

“We’ve made adjustments to the questions and timing. Starting earlier helps prevent cross-border leakages,” he said.

In a report by Myjoyonline, he further stated that differences have been introduced in both the questions and the timing of the exams to reduce the risk of leakages.

The Head of WAEC’s Public Affairs also explained that because Nigeria is an hour ahead of Ghana, the timing has been revised.

Instead of the usual 9:00 am start time, he said the exams will now begin at 8:30 am in Ghana, with corresponding adjustments in Nigeria.

John Kapi said these measures are aimed at ensuring fairness and maintaining the integrity of the examination process across the region.

Over 473,000 students are registered to take the 2026 WASSCE. Photo credit: Ministry of Education GH/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

About the 2026 WASSCE

A total of 473,658 final-year senior high school students will sit for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Ghanaian candidates comprise 248,461 males and 225,197 females from 1,020 public and private second-cycle schools, according to the West African Examinations Council.

Graphic Online reported that this represents a 2.58% increase over the 2025 figure of 461,736.

SHSs to take special WAEC exam

Meanwhile. candidates from 33 selected senior high schools will sit for a special West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2026 based on the new second-cycle school curriculum.

Graphic Online reported that the examination would be based on what was termed the '21st Century Critical Thinking and Problem Solving Questions'.

John Kapi said this curriculum would be rolled out nationwide to include the remaining 987 schools.

“These people are not any special kind of students. It’s just that they are doing the new curriculum, and that curriculum is career-driven. So whatever it is that you are studying right now is leading you towards a certain career path.

“So you can have those who are into medical sciences, so at every stage you know what you are doing, and also we have those who are into engineering."

The schools taking the new WASSCE include Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS and Abomosu STEM SHS.

Non-JHS3 students to be barred from BECE

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh also reported that the government plans to bar students who have not progressed to Junior High School 3 from registering for the BECE, as part of plans to overhaul the country's basic education system.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, noted that the practice had contributed to persistently poor performance in BECE results over the years, as some candidates are not adequately prepared for the exam's demands.

Source: YEN.com.gh