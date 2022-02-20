A social media user, Xorlali Plange, has showered plaudits on his mother as he graduated from the University of Ghana

He earned a first-class from the reputable establishment and credited his mother for the achievement in a touching post on social media

Plange mentioned that his mother, who singlehandedly raised him, sacrificed everything to give him a better life

A young man with the Facebook name Xorlali Plange has heaped accolades on his mother for her unwavering commitment and dedication towards his educational success.

His mother sacrificed everything for him, including surrendering her entire salary, her savings, and took loans to give him a life at the top of the social class, he said in a Facebook post.

''You never owned land, a car, good clothes, and shoes because you have a child,'' he said.

Plange, who graduated with a first-class from the University of Ghana, had a sash designed for his mother on his graduation day.

''And this is my best gift to you. I made you this sash, and I put it on you as a crown. A crown to tell you that I am not even done. That smile on your face is just a teaser,'' he said.

''By having you, I know how to raise my offspring in a few years. The whole world will think of you as THAT ONE WOMAN who singlehandedly raised a GEM,'' he added.

Read his post below:

Plange has got people in their feeling with the touching message. YEN.com.gh selected some below:

Dzifa Sedzro wrote:

''Congratulations to you Xorla, all I can say is, this is how far the Lord has brought us. I give God all the glory.

Indeed, those who trust in the Lord are never disappointed. As for your mum, all I ask for her is long life with good health. God bless us all.''

Forson Prince said:

''Congratulations! Mummy is proud of you !''

Janet Afi Mireku commented:

''This is teary but very beautiful. Congrats X.ORLALI. You are indeed a rare gem. ❤️ Your mom must be the happiest woman on earth.''

Arthur Asare Godfred said:

''Congrats and greater heights, always change the narrative.''

