Prempeh College representative at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Eden Nana Obeng, is heading to the United States to further his studies

He has gained admission to the California Institute of Technology, Caltech, where he will be pursuing higher education

Prempeh College emerged as the winner of the NSMQ21, with PRESEC and KETASCO finishing second and third place, respectively

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Prempeh College contestant at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Eden Nana Obeng, has gained admission to the California Institute of Technology, Caltech.

The prodigy will be studying at the prestigious US university after helping to make his alma mater proud at the NSMQ21.

Obeng and his colleagues led Prempeh College to victory, triumphing over PRESEC, which finished second and third place KETASCO to win the coveted 2021 trophy.

Photo of Eden Nana Obeng. Source: @fredericknuetei/scienceexchange.caltech.edu

Source: Facebook

Highlighting teen's academic milestone

In a Facebook post shared by Adu Marfo Stephen, he claimed Caltech has the lowest admission rate in the United States.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''Congratulations to Senior Eden Nana Obeng, a member of the Prempeh College NSMQ 2021 team for gaining admission to CalTech.

''CalTech is sometimes defined as the hardest school to get in since it has the lowest admission rate in the United States. Father Prempeh is proud of you Senior Obeng,'' he said.

However, Education Corner's top 100 colleges in the United States with the lowest acceptance rates for 2022 placed the California Institute of Technology, Caltech, at 11th position behind the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Curtis Institute of Music has the lowest acceptance rate for 2022.

Many netizens have reacted to his post on social media. Read some of the comments below:

Social media comments

Mayor Debbs commented:

''Great news. But Stanford, Yale, and Harvard have lower rates of acceptance. It’s not CalTech.

''To gain Caltech admission is just the same as the above-mentioned anyway. Top-flight. I’m happy for him. He’s gon Pave way for the others.''

Adu Marfo Stephen replied:

''Mayor Debbs CalTech has the lowest acceptance rate. It's less than five percent, according to reports.''

Nana Akomeah commented:

''That's awesome! Congratulations.''

Emmanuel Washington Tani said:

''That's awesome! Congratulations.''

Yamoah Charles commented:

''Congratulations to your champion.''

Francisca Lamini Gets Admission Into Harvard Medical School

Eden Nana Obeng is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that star contestant of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Francisca Lamini, has gained admission to Harvard University to study for a pre-med degree.

This great news was revealed by the American Chamber Of Commerce In Ghana on its official Facebook page.

All the necessary documents have been acquired for the national heroine before she leaves the shores of Ghana to pursue her medical career.

"Congratulations to our very own Francisca Lamini on her admission to The Harvard Medical School. We are proud of your achievements."

After Overcoming Obstacles, African-American Woman Becomes First Person in Her Family to Earn PhD

Meanwhile, Newark native, Kiiera Robinson, has finally obtained her doctoral degree after overcoming multiple obstacles that came her way.

Robinson has made history as she becomes the first person to earn a PhD in her family.

The proud woman took to social media to make the achievement public while indicating that it took her hard work.

Source: YEN.com.gh