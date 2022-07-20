Popular Ghanaian presenter by name Emmanuel Agyemang did not attend high school but has been able to graduate from university

Due to financial constraints, Emmanuel's family could not send him to high school but he fought to create a career path for himself

In an interesting turn of events, Emma graduated from a top university called AUCC in 2018

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A popular presenter in Ghana named Emmanuel Agyemang successfully went from a junior high school called Kaneshie Anglican to the African University College of Communication (AUCC) without attending SHS.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the top radio presenter who previously worked at Onua FM as a mid-morning presenter indicates that when he graduated JSS in 1999, his family could not afford to send him to SSS.

According to the talented radio presenter, his older brother had applied to the University of Cape Coast and the University of Ghana during the same period.

Ghanaian media personality, Emmanuel Agyemang Photo credit: Emmanuel Agyemang via WhatsApp

Source: Facebook

Why he could not attend high school

Given that Emmanuel's elder brother was going to be the first to enter university, the family was compelled to pull their entire financial weight behind him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

For that matter, Emmanuel had to remain in the house without continuing his education. Young Emmanuel was forced into an apprenticeship in a local shop.

Soon enough, the passionate young man found himself drawn to the repairs of electronic gadgets such as radio and TV.

Within a few months, Bro Emma as he is affectionately called, was able to handle everything by himself and thought it was time to upgrade his skills with some certification.

Continuing his education

After speaking to his father about his desire, Emmanuel's father obliged and the young boy got to study at a National Vocational Training Institute (MVTI) about electronics while still working as an apprentice.

By this time, Bro Emma had also developed a love for music as he learnt to play the keyboard very well. The keyboard skills in addition to his knowledge and skills in electronics started carving a career path for the young man who had no opportunity to go to high school.

In 2004, he got trained in music programming and media for 1 month, though it was a 6-moth course. Realizing Emma's passion and dedication, a good Samaritan got him an opportunity in Tamale in 2005 to learn video editing for free.

With no media certificate but a strongly developed interest for media, he started recording own video and 'TV programmes'. Bro Emma used his video editing skills to create amazing media files and got employed as a sound engineer in the process.

To be able to officially join the mainstream radio or TV stations, Emmanuel Agyemang desperately needed a certificate but could not be accepted at GIJ as it required results from SHS.

Hardworking Emma decided not to give up as he made further enquiries to find a short course for people already in the media and got enrolled.

After that, Bro Emma had to fight with his destiny in his own hands. He personally 'employed' himself with his first radio duty at Melody FM.

According to Emmanuel, he called the radio station and asked that he would serve as a correspondent for them during the period of the 2008 general elections. Melody FM obliged and paid him some amount for his services.

When the business was over, the passionate young man went to Classic FM as well to act as a correspondent, where he started giving them stories on a daily basis.

Subsequently, Homebase TV, a digital channel, popped up. Emmanuel submitted a self-made TV programme and the Homebase group showed interest.

How he enrolled at AUCC

At this point, Bro Emma started gaining some grounds and reputation from his numerous endeavours. Soon, he got onto Top FM as an entertainment host after making a personal request to the top manager.

Finally, still with the desire to further his education appropriately, Emmanuel Agyemang got hints that AUCC offered a programme that allowed students to enroll by virtue of entrance exams.

Hearing of this, the determined radio presenter decided to take his chance, although he had not been in the classroom for several years.

He enrolled in a class for two weeks and sat for the entrance examinations, which he passed with flying colours and got enrolled in 2015.

In 2018, bro Emma graduated from the top university after studying Development Communication. Hardworking Emmanuel reveals he has plans of pursuing his master's degree.

The young man has risen through his numerous challenges and now he is a highly-sought-after radio presenter at Onua FM, a preferred MC at various company programmes, an interim host for a popular TV programme Edziban, and also the host for Celebrations, a TV3 reality show.

Emmanuel's secret to life

When asked about the source of his relentless passion and determination, Emmanuel told YEN.com.gh:

"From the very onset, I knew the only certificate I had was my talent. I realized I had nobody and had to fight to make it on my own. When given an opportunity, I do it like I'm going to die tomorrow. I never want to have a bad day in anything I do and I keep doing my best every time."

A number of hardworking young Ghanaians have been in the news for brilliant feats.

Just recently, YEN.com.gh reported that Laurel Akafful, a 27-year-old hardworking Ghanaian lady has gone from the sales of items such as wristwatches and men’s shirts to owning her Oil & Gas Company.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh