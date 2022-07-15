The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology offered Collins Agyei admission, but he was unable to start schooling due to a lack of money

The former Mim Senior High School student passed his WASSCE with flying colours

Collins currently earns GH₵50 daily as a carpenter and has been able to save up to Ghc800 but needs more than that for his university education

Collins Adjei completed secondary school with the hope of becoming an IT specialist but everything changed when he lost his dad. Now, he works as a carpenter to save for his university education. Work is not readily available hence a typical working day for him starts with waking up around 4 am and making calls to find construction sites he can go work at.

Life before his father's death was not the most luxurious, but he, his six siblings, and his mother were very comfortable and content.

"Life was full of happiness and hope. My father was a cocoa farmer and although his proceeds from that wasn't much, it was just enough to cater for our needs", Collins told YEN.com.gh in an interview.

As a child, his father saw his potential and promised to help him succeed in life in any way he could, and the old man was committed to that. He even went to the extent of vowing that if it requires getting a loan to finance his son's dreams he would do so in a heartbeat.

Losing his father after completing Mim Senior High School and passing the WASSCE

From a young age, Collins dreamt of having a career in IT and making good money to support his family and was well aware that to achieve that, he had to put in the work, which he did.

" I developed love for computers and always hoped to become a famous Information technology (IT) specialist. This made me take my academic work very serious because I knew how hard my dad worked to get me there and I want to make him proud in the end"

His perseverance, coupled with hard work, paid off, and the evidence of that was his brilliant performance in WASSCE; 3As, 2B2s and 3B3s, but unfortunately, his life was about to change completely, and he had no idea of it.

A few months after his results came, his father died. The demise of his father meant losing out on his dream of seeing him enjoy the fruit of his labour day, and it also meant that the only source of financial support he needed for the next step of his life was no more.

"My mother is a 54-year-old a primarily farmer. She has nothing that fetches enough money to assist me and all my older siblings are not in the best financial standing to support my education so dad's death was a huge blow to me", he revealed to YEN.com.gh.

Failing to go to school after gaining admission at KNUST to pursue a degree in Communication Design

Collins gained admission to read Communication Design at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2019. Still, his nuclear family could not be of help. The next people he hoped could support were his extended family members, but he soon regretted reaching out to them, to begin with.

"I remember visiting an uncle for assistance. He took my admission letter and results slip and asked me to return home. He assured me I would hear from him, but since then, he never picked up my calls. I moved to other family members and same happened. Some even ended up blocking me."

Experiencing constant rejection from family moved Collins to give up on expecting help from them, leading to his inability to report to KNUST. From there, he decided to find a way to help himself.

Working as a teacher, cleaner and construction worker to save towards university education

The first job of the 21-year-old boy was teaching. He taught Information Technology to primary four students. However, the salary was nothing to write home about; hence, he could not save as much as he wanted. So he moved from the Eastern Region to Accra in search of a better job.

"Thankfully, I got a job as a cleaner for City Facilities Management inside One Airport Square in Accra, close to the Kotoka International Airport", he said.

COVID-19, however, occurred, and like many jobs, his company went out of work, and Collins left for Kumasi to search for a new job.

Getting a good-paying job with his SHS certificate has been challenging. He, therefore, had to resort to joining a construction company where he currently works as a junior carpenter making Ghc50 after a whole day's work.

He shared with YEN.com.gh that he has been able to save up to Ghc800, which is not enough to support his university education.

Therefore, Collins is calling on all Ghanaians who can help him in any way to please come to his aid and make his dreams come true.

"When I get assistance and start my school, I'm hoping to be an outstanding student, a hardworking student because I know where I am coming from. The lessons life has taught me, the means through which I entered university and most of all, where I want to be in a few years would keep me in check to never joke with my studies. Thank you very much", Collins said

