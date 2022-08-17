A 47-year-old ex-convict has become an inspiration after graduating with her master's degree from Arizona State University (ASU)

Margaret Hall earned her third college degree after stepping over the stereotype that surrounded her as a felon

After adding another milestone to her achievements, she said she didn’t want her children to think that was going to be the last chapter of her story

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Despite her incarcerated past, 47-year-old Margaret Hall from Tempe, Arizona, has become an inspiration after graduating with her postgraduate degree.

The mother of six children earned her master's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and Prelaw from Arizona State University, ASU.

Black Women reports that Hall spent six months behind bars after being convicted of a class C felony. Five years after, she added a commendable milestone to her achievement.

Photo of Margaret Hall. Credit: Black Women.

Source: UGC

Hall earned her third college degree in a short five-year period from ASU after triumphing the stereotype that surrounded her as an ex-convict.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She first began her academic journey at a local community college but felt intimidated about being a felon.

However, after studying hard and earning scholarships, she began feeling more confident and soon transferred to ASU, where she earned her master's degree.

Hall revealed that her children inspired her to return to school, saying: ''I didn’t want my children to think that was going to be the last chapter of my story''.

Inspiring Stunner Graduates with Computer Science Master's Degree From UG

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady named Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah has been hailed after graduating with a master's degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Abdullah graduated with a Computer Science degree from the premier Ghanaian university and posed for photos on her graduation day.

In shots on the Twitter page @Salonemessenger, seen by YEN.com.gh, she was photographed in her graduation gown, beaming with smiles for the lens.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh