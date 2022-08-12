Ronessa “Ronne” Brown is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Girl CEO who emerged from poverty to success

The self-made millionaire once worked as a janitor but was fired and started making and selling her own care products and makeup

Brown was a teen mom of two kids and pregnant at the time when she took steps to start her business

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

When Ronessa “Ronne” Brown was a teenage mother, she worked as a janitor but turned the lemons life gave her into sweet lemonade and soon became a millionaire.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Girl CEO broke the hold of poverty in her life to establish herself in the beauty industry.

Brown told Forbes that every transformation starts with a decision to change one's situation.

Photos of Ronne Brown. Credit: huffpost/Forbes.

Source: UGC

''Once you make a decision and you're committed to transformation, nothing can stop you,'' she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The resilient entrepreneur refused to be another statistic and proved that being a single mom does not mean one is a failure.

Before starting her business, the single mother of two and pregnant got fired from her work as a janitor. She decided it was going to be the last time.

She took action and started making and selling care products, candles, and makeup on Facebook. Despite having no formal training in business, Brown now earns a seven-figure salary.

Ghanaian Businessman Shares Before and Powerful Transformational Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a youth Ghanaian entrepreneur, Patrick Mensah Nartey, has inspired people with before and after photos of his humble past and impressive transformation.

In a Facebook post, Nartey uploaded a photo collage looking a bit rough in one and smartly attired in a suit in another.

Captioning the images, the inspiring businessman urged people not to quit because the turbulence and hard times will eventually end.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh